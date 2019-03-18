Did a Fox News Producer Sink Judge Jeanine?

Hufsa Kamal, who is a producer for Bret Baier on FOX News, tweeted her displeasure over Judge Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Ilhan Omar’s hijab. The hijab comment is the one that has since gotten the Judge suspended.

Since people think Ms. Kamal is behind Ms. Pirro’s suspension, we are choosing to post the story. But there is no proof she is involved beyond her anti-conservative tweets.

Her tweet, now deleted, read: “@judgejeanine can you stop spreading this false narrative that somehow Muslims hate America or women who wear a hijab aren’t American enough? You have Muslims working at the same network you do, including myself K thx.”

Ms. Kamal linked to a Mediaite article which dishonestly headlined their tweet: “Jeanine Pirro Suggests Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Hijab Means She Opposes the U.S. Constitution.”

That isn’t what Ms. Pirro said or meant. She wondered if it suggests Omar follows sharia law which is antithetical to the U.S. Constitution. There is a difference, especially since Ms. Pirro was reacting to Omar’s anti-Semitism and her demands that Congress allow her to wear a hijab into Congress, breaking a 181-year-old rule.

It should also be noted that Mrs. Omar has taken to wearing very severe hijabs.

People now wonder how influential Ms. Kamal has been given the harsh stance Fox News has taken against Ms. Pirro.

Ms. Kamal has launched Twitter attacks against conservatives. She has gone after Michelle Malkin, Candace Owens, Dan Bongino and Charlie Kirk.

Kamal has since deleted those tweets and many of her tweets express a more refined point of view. We just don’t know if she had influence or if any of the other Muslims at the network had influence. Whatever the reason, Judge Jeanine is in trouble.

We don’t see anything wrong with Ms. Kamal expressing her views and we don’t see anything wrong with Judge Jeanine’s comments We also don’t care what Ilhan Omar wears on her head, but we do care about her anti-Semitism and her anti-Israel mantra. What is really wrong with this picture lies with the people who exploit a tragedy.

THE EXPLOITERS

What is far more troubling than a young producer who thinks her religion is being demonized are the leftists who are politicizing a tragedy halfway around the world and then exploiting it for an agenda.

The media and the conniving politicians don’t care about the genocide in the Phillippines and Nigeria against Christians — at all. But they pretend to care about the isolated tragedy against Muslims in a remote land.

The left is using the brutal deaths of innocent people in New Zealand to further their ‘white supremacy’ and hate-trump agenda. That’s sick.

They are despicable and it’s why we can’t trust them.

MS. KAMAL’S TWEETS AGAINST CONSERVATIVES:

