Did Alex Jones Invade a Country or Something?

The decision by a Connecticut Democrat judge to penalize Alex Jones another $473 million for his hurtful use of free speech appears to be over the top. He didn’t invade Ukraine while I wasn’t looking, did he?

He was ordered by a judge to pay $473 million over and above the $1 billion the jury awarded the complainants. And this isn’t the last lawsuit.

He didn’t do anything to get himself put in prison, so they are going to make it impossible for him to live?

WaPo reports:

A Connecticut judge Thursday ordered Infowars founder Alex Jones and his company to pay an additional $473 million in punitive damages to the families of eight victims of the Sandy Hook shooting. The families and an FBI agent who responded to the shooting sued Jones for spreading misinformation about the 2012 slaying in which 20 children and six teachers were killed in an elementary school in Newtown, Conn.

Judge Barbara Bellis’s order comes nearly a month after Jones was ordered by a jury to pay $965 million in compensation to the families in the culmination of the multiyear legal battle. The verdict was unanimous. Jones had all his assets frozen, so he has no money. I never believed in freezing all of a person’s assets. It sounds unAmerican. Jones plans to appeal. I’m not supporting or supporting Alex Jones since I didn’t follow the case, but, using my common sense, I can honestly say this is ridiculous.

JUST IN – Judge orders Infowars host Alex Jones to pay additional $473 million on top of the nearly $1 billion jury verdict issued last month. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 10, 2022

