Did Alex Jones Invade a Country or Something?

The decision by a Connecticut Democrat judge to penalize Alex Jones another $473 million for his hurtful use of free speech appears to be over the top. He didn’t invade Ukraine while I wasn’t looking, did he?
He was ordered by a judge to pay $473 million over and above the $1 billion the jury awarded the complainants. And this isn’t the last lawsuit.
He didn’t do anything to get himself put in prison, so they are going to make it impossible for him to live?
WaPo reports:
Judge Barbara Bellis’s order comes nearly a month after Jones was ordered by a jury to pay $965 million in compensation to the families in the culmination of the multiyear legal battle. The verdict was unanimous.
Jones had all his assets frozen, so he has no money. I never believed in freezing all of a person’s assets. It sounds unAmerican.
Jones plans to appeal.
I’m not supporting or supporting Alex Jones since I didn’t follow the case, but, using my common sense, I can honestly say this is ridiculous.
President Trump will end this charade.
A reward like that is on par with giving a criminal 150 years in prison. Impossible to carry out. I’m waiting for fines to be given to ordinary citizens who say something deemed hurtful or false Its coming if these leftists have their way.
The Left MUST shut Alex Jones up because he talks too much about what the Liberals do in Private and how they are fleecing America.
The Government is doing the same thing with President Trump. There are looking for some way to destroy him Finaciall be he has done nothing Criminal.
They go after all their enemies by trying to bankrupt them through the Courts who have become unaccountable.