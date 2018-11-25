Did Privileged White Woman Pelosi “Knee-cap” Her Black Rival?

For a brief period of time Minority Leader Pelosi’s ascension to Speaker of the House looked to be challenged by former Chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, Marcia Fudge. Given the Democrat’s endless, very public reliance on identity politics, one might have assumed that Nancy’s great wealth and whiteness might work against her; when matched against an African-American lady who’d worked her way from Cleveland Ohio, to Washington D.C.

But, hey, as we’ve all come to learn, those standards of “fairness” only apply to “racist” Republicans.

Nancy Pelosi may be one of the most privileged white women in our great nation. She was born into a political family, with both her father and brother having served terms as the Mayor of Baltimore.

Nancy married and moved to San Francisco where she befriended powerful Democrat Congressman Phillip Burton. Not long after his passing she was handpicked to be his successor and won the June 1987 special election. Nan continues to be re-elected in districts so absent Republican opposition, she hasn’t had to debate a challenger in over 30 years.

Pelosi is one of the richest members in Congress. The Center for Responsive Politics estimated her 2014 net worth to be $101,273,023. She and her hubby, Paul live in Pacific Heights, one of the most expensive zip codes in the U.S, and own a Napa Valley Vineyard, along with multiple commercial properties in “The City by the Bay”.

Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, 31 years younger than Pelosi, graduated from Ohio State University and earned a J.D.degree from Cleveland State University Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.She worked in the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office.While serving in the prosecutors’ office, Marcia held the position of Director of Budget and Finance.

Fudge was the mayor of Warrensville Heights, a middle-class and mostly blacksuburb of Cleveland, from January 2000 until November 18, 2008. Marcia’s 1999 campaign was her maiden run for elected office. She was the town’s first female and first African-American mayor.

That Marcia’s Warrensville Heights could hardly be any more demographically, economically, and culturally different from Nancy’s Pacific Heights would seem to make Ms. Fudge the poster woman for the Democrat’s diversity, minorities first, fairness mantra.

With a growing number of courageous insurrectionist Dems looking for an anti-Pelosi choice, Marcia seemed a good fit, until last Tuesday. That’s the day Politico reported Fudge had “asked for leniency” in the sentencing of Judge Lance Mason.

She’d made her plea in a 2015 letter written, after Mason admitted to brutally beating his then-wife, Aisha Fraser. Fudge’s call 3 year old call for compassion became an issue when Mason was arrested after being accused of stabbing his ex-wife to death in her driveway on November 17th.

That had pretty much remained a local story, until three days later, when oh so conveniently for Pelosi, it made national, terribly embarrassing news for her potential challenger.

Within 24 hours, Congresswoman Fudge sat down with Nancy and emerged spouting Pelosi, party line talking points. “I now join my colleagues in support of the leadership team of Pelosi, Hoyer, and Clyburn.” “She has assured me that the most loyal voting bloc in the Democrat party, Black Women, will have a seat at the decision-making table.”

Sadly however, the most true-blue, devoted coalition of Dem voters will not be allowed to have one of their own sit at the head of that table. That’s reserved for a 78 year old privileged white woman whose Machiavellian tactics may very well have knee-capped her African-American rival.

“Nothing personal Marcia. It’s just business.” Yup, business as usual in today’s two-faced, hypocritical, Democrat Party.