Didn’t Take Long! Dems Blame Trump & His Supporters for NZ Massacre

Fraudulent war veteran Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat Senator from Connecticut, blamed President Trump for the mass shooting in New Zealand that took the lives of 49 people, including children.

“Words do have consequences, and we know that at the very pinnacle of power in our own country, people are talking about ‘good people on both sides,’” Blumenthal, D-Conn., said on CNN.

That didn’t take long! I was wondering how long it would take for a Democrat to make the terrible accusation.

If what he said were true, Democrats would be responsible for making the lunatic in New Zealand so angry. They caused him to go crazy.

Blumenthal was talking about the fake Charlottesville scandal where Democrats took a harmless statement and made it into a dog whistle to madmen Nazis.

The hard-left fraud also made it clear, he blames Trump supporters as well.

Hateful Berman

The Democrats want to ban any criticism of our open borders by changing our language. CNN’s Berman wants us to not use the word “invasion” or “replacement,” so he blamed the President’s language for the horrific massacre.

This is a hateful and vile thing to say.

Berman tried to say the President called the Nazi loons in Charlottesville “very fine people.” That is a lie. The President wasn’t calling those monsters “very fine people,” he was calling some innocents who went to the rally not realizing there would be some lunatics like that. The same went for the other side.

The fact is the cartels and gangs are invading the U.S. and when you have 1500 and more in a day in one location, that is an invasion. As far as replacements are concerned, the Obama White House used those words in staff conference calls. In truth, Democrats are replacing citizens with foreigners coming here illegally. They are giving them benefits citizens don’t have and they are letting them invade. That is just a fact.