Dingbat Dem Star Thinks Supremacists Are Mad Because She Dissed Israel

Someone needs to explain to the rising Socialist star of the Democrat Party that the alt-right refers to white supremacists, anti-Semites, and Nazis who don’t like Israel. She thinks the alt-right is angry because she blamed Israel for a massacre.

That would be funny if she wasn’t heading for Congress.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, portrayed as the “future of the Democrat Party”, messed up another interview and question and answer session on Wednesday. The interview included actress and New York Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon. O-Cortez proved she is really clueless once again.

On the previous Friday, O-Cortez did very poorly in an interview with Firing Line, calling Israel occupiers and claiming they massacred the Palestinians in May [that was an Iran-Hamas attack, perpetrated by Iran].

She also compared Hamas rioters in Gaza to West Virginia teachers on strike.

By Wednesday, she was discussing the fallout with an interviewer from Mic. “I thought it was funny because the alt-right went haywire after that,” she said.

Alt-right?

Left-wing outlets, not the alt-right, and conservatives took her to task. The alt-right, if that refers to the actual white supremacists, would be more likely to agree with her. She’s an uninformed dingbat.

THE TAKEAWAYS

Ocasio-Cortez asked about her “bit of stumble” on Israel this week. “Yeah,” she says… — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) July 18, 2018

Her platitudes have no substance. She wants us to “reimagine” ICE, a phrase first put out by another dingbat, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. What does that mean exactly? Details please.

Q: “What comes after ICE?” A: Ocasio-Cortez says abolish ICE is “a very clear mortal question of our time.” Now says “reimagine” immigration system but not a lot of actual detail here… — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) July 18, 2018

CNN’s Chris Cillizza penned a column urging Democrats to slow their roll in declaring Ocasio-Cortez the future of the party after her spat with Rep. Joe Crowley and her badly received Israel answer. [She claimed her former opponent Joe Crowley was still running against her and that wasn’t close to being accurate]

Conservative sites, which are not alt-right also panned her comments about Israel. Read more at the Washington Free Beacon.

She has been doing quite poorly during interviews because she literally knows nothing and won because few showed up to vote and her opponent Joe Crowley didn’t bother to campaign.

