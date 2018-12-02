Dire Warning of “What Is Coming in January with Dem Congress”

There has been a coup underway since the President was elected in November. There are not only Democrats involved, but Republicans as well. Some have been outspoken like Jeff Flake, John McCain, and Bob Corker, but there are many others who are not giving away their hand.

What they all plan to do to the President come January is frightening and devastating to our Republic. Democrats are now led by the far-left and many Republicans are not here for the people, or at least half the people.

Some Democrats have already tried to impeach Donald Trump. Democratic Rep. Al Green has said they don’t need a crime to impeach him and that is true. The goal is not necessarily to impeach, but definitely to destroy Trump’s support so he is faced with the choice of either resigning or facing impeachment.

Republicans will join with Democrats

There are many never Trump Republicans in Congress who will join Democrats, Rush believes. Rush Limbaugh discussed the issue on his show Monday after an appearance by Trey Gowdy on Face the Nation the day before. He warned Americans the situation will get much worse.

They destroyed Nixon by destroying all of his support among Republicans and that’s their plan for Trump.

Rush is even more convinced than he was that the Mueller report will be devastating and it will cost the President support among Republicans, perhaps all of his support. At least that’s the intention.

Rush said people have no idea what is coming in January

And I’m gonna tell you this, and all I’m trying to do is prepare you. I’m not trying to deflate or depress or any of that. I don’t think people have, even those who think they know, I don’t think you have the slightest idea what’s coming next January and on after that, after the Democrat Congress is sworn in, the Democrat House, I don’t think anybody has any idea.

And because of statements made by Trey Gowdy over the weekend, I now think that the Democrats and all of these investigations are gonna be joined by a whole bunch of Republicans who want Donald Trump gone. Yeah, I know everybody said, “Boy, Rush, if the Democrats win the House they’re gonna do nothing but investigate Trump.” Well, we know that. But I’m just telling you, I don’t think you have any idea what’s coming. I may not either. I mean, it’s gonna be all that they’re gonna do.

He referenced Trey Gowdy’s statements since he is joining Democrats in the Ivanka witch hunt

You can read the transcript of Gowdy’s comment on Face the Nation on this link.

Last Sunday on CBS, House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) said he was “concerned” President Donald Trump was dismissing a potential investigation into White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump’s use of a personal email account to conduct government business. Gowdy said:

I am concerned anytime any President prejudges the outcome of an investigation. Whether it’s President Obama, whether it’s President Trump. I’ve already talked to Miss Trump’s attorney. I’ve already talked to Mister Cummings. We’ve already written a letter to the White House. Congress has a responsibility to make sure that the records and the Presidential Records Act is complied with. And that is true no matter– no matter who the person is, whether it’s Secretary Clinton or whether it’s Tom Perez or whether it’s Ivanka Trump. So we’ve taken steps, we– we’ve– we’ve done more in the last week than– than in some of my House Democratic colleagues did the entire time we were looking into Benghazi. So I am at peace with what we’ve done, but we need the information and we need it quickly. And then the public can judge whether or not those two fact patterns are similar.

Rush gave a brief rundown of the intensity we are already seeing coming from these Democrats

I’m just telling you people that when the Democrats do take control of the House of Representatives in January, I mean, you’ve got Jerry Nadler who is going to be seeking impeachment. Oh, by the way, there’s a story out there that Pelosi doesn’t want to impeach. She really doesn’t. She remembers what happens to the Republicans when they impeached Clinton. She doesn’t want any part of that. She’s begging her people not to do it and that she’s got the power to tell them.

The Mueller report is key and it is meant to destroy the President

It’s a Bloomberg story, and the story says, “But Pelosi may have no choice because of Robert Mueller.” The point of the story is even if Pelosi doesn’t want to impeach, that Mueller’s gonna have such a devastating report that she won’t be able to help it. She’ll have to impeach because of what Mueller might, might have. Mueller’s gonna have to make it up if he’s got anything on so-called collusion. Because there wasn’t any. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t write a report with no evidence, by the way.

He can write a report making Trump look like the biggest doofus that ever walked the earth. He can write a report making Trump look like the most dumb, vulnerable, naive president we’ve ever had. He can write a report saying the election of Donald Trump and the Trump campaign opened the door for the Russians to have whatever they wanted in the United States. Yeah. All he has to do is write a report that says something like that. With no evidence. Just make it a character reference report on Trump with any kind of allusions here.

There’s not one indictment, there’s not one conviction that Mueller has that has anything to do with the Russians having anything to do with the election in 2016. But the Drive-Bys are hoping — oh, are they hoping — and they are convinced that Mueller’s got that silver bullet, that smoking gun. He’s got the bit of evidence that everybody’s been looking for, that finally is gonna get rid of Trump. And so the story is even though Pelosi doesn’t want to impeach, they may have no the choice once the Mueller report hits.

Rush warns there are more Republicans than you know who would like to get Trump and who will eagerly join with the Democrats

And I’m just warning you that there are more Republicans than you know that are gonna eagerly join Democrat efforts. There’s all kinds of Republicans on every one of these committees. You know, the Republicans do chair them now. I mean, Nadler says we’re gonna look at taxes, we’re gonna look at tax returns, we’re gonna look at Trump’s wealth and what relationship it has to Russia and Putin. We’re gonna look at everything. We’re gonna subpoena, and we’re gonna demand, and we’re gonna demand people show up here, and that’s just Nadler.

They will destroy Trump by destroying all of his support

Then you’re gonna have Adam Schiff and his little committee doing whatever they’re gonna do. There’s about 20 of ’em, folks, that are going to be devoted to doing nothing but getting rid of Donald Trump. Not by way of impeachment, by the way. They’re going to try to do it by forcing every Republican in the Congress, House and Senate, that they can to abandon Trump.

They are going to try to establish circumstances where some senator, some member of Congress is going to one day have to make a fateful trip to the White House to tell President Trump that he’s lost all support and that he’s got two choices: He can either resign or undergo the impeachment process.

That’s what they did with Nixon. They made sure Nixon had no support for an eventual impeachment or for anything else. And they sent Howard Baker, Senator Howard Baker up there to tell Nixon. “Hey, buddy, you’ve lost us. You don’t have anybody. It’s now or never. You gotta go.”

They will try to find impeachable offenses

But they’re gonna do their best to find impeachable offenses, whether they actually follow through on that or not, I don’t know. But I do know they’re going to try, which is an expanded effort of what they have been trying up to now. The whole focus of all of this has been to separate you Trump supporters from Trump. And you’ve held solid.