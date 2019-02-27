Disgrace! Rep. Tlaib Calls Mark Meadows a “Racist”, Pretends She Didn’t

Disgusting Rashida Tlaib suggested Rep. Mark Meadows is a racist for having a personal friend of the Trump family — a black woman — come in to refute the charges of racism by Michael Cohen. Cohen had no evidence by the way.

Lynne Patton, the black woman in question and a HUD official, gladly came in at Meadow’s request and has refuted the accusation before. Specifically, she contradicted the “racism” stories Omarosa was telling to sell her book and make a name for herself.

Tlaib called Lynne Patton a “prop.”

Hard-left Rep. Rashida Tlaib called Meadows’ parading of a black Trump administration employee “racist.”

“Just because someone has a person of color, a black person, working for them does not mean they aren’t racist and…the fact someone would actually use a prop, a black woman in this chamber, in this committee, is alone racist in itself,” Tlaib said during her opening remarks.

Representative Meadows was beside himself.

“To indicate that I asked someone who is a personal friend of the Trump family, who has worked for him, who knows this particular individual, that she’s coming in to be a prop,? It’s racist to suggest that I ask her to come in here for that reason…She came in because she felt like the President of the United States is getting falsely accused.”

Meadows, who has black family members, was visibly upset and it took some calming words by Elijah Cummings, a friend of Meadows, to get Rashida to apologize and say she didn’t mean Meadows. Of course, she did mean Meadows.

It was very denigrating to Mrs. Patton.

TLAIB SMEARING PEOPLE

#RashidaTlaib is a disgrace She called @MarkMeadows a racist for having a personal friend of the #Trump family who is black come in to refute charges @realDonaldTrump is a racist Tlaib called #LynnePatton a prop and Meadows rightly pointed out that was that actual racist act pic.twitter.com/dsKdaTXazp — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) February 27, 2019

A VISIBLY SHAKEN MARK MEADOWS

#RashidaTlaib is a disgrace She called @MarkMeadows a racist for having a personal friend of the #Trump family who is black come in to refute charges @realDonaldTrump is a racist Tlaib called #LynnePatton a prop and Meadows rightly pointed out that was that actual racist act pic.twitter.com/dsKdaTXazp — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) February 27, 2019

SHE ABSOLUTELY MEANT IT

She then followed up and said “someone” is racist for doing this, but said she somehow wasn’t referring to Meadows. https://t.co/0Xdq14xkCf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 27, 2019

THIS IS WHY MS. PATTON DID IT

I am honored to be the special guest of @RepMarkMeadows today. I am here in support of @POTUS and in support of the truth, as Michael Cohen (knows that I know) it to be. And the truth is that it doesn’t take you 15 years to call someone a racist. Unless they’re not one. pic.twitter.com/jPxeYTbTYT — 🇺🇸 Lynne Patton (@LynnePatton) February 27, 2019

THE TWITTER MAFIA IS OUT TO PROTECT TLAIB’S DISGRACEFUL COMMENTS

Since then, the left hate machine has gone wild on Twitter. The only reason the left is upset is that it was effective in dispelling the unsubstantiated claims by Michael Cohen, liar extraordinaire.

Eric Holder, who said yesterday he wants to eliminate the Electoral College, trashed Meadows.

Mark Meadows just doesn’t get it. To use a black woman essentially as an exhibit was, at best, insensitive. Jim Jordan’s focus on Rod Rosenstein is classic obfuscation. Yes, Cohen has lied. He’s a criminal. But he was a chief aide to your President. Awful day for Republicans — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) February 27, 2019

So I am apparently missing Mark Meadows having a meltdown about how he can’t be racist because he has black people in his family…. yo Senator Strom Thurmond had a black daughter & blocked the Civil Rights Act of 1964 for 24 hours in the US Senate…. really? #CohenHearing — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) February 27, 2019

TLAIB IS A DISGRACE

As AG Conservative wrote, it does say a lot about the people involved, especially Tlaib who smears and dehumanizes people she disagrees with.

It doesn’t say anything about America. It does say a lot about the people involved. It shows how Cummings and Meadows can treat each other like human beings, despite their differences. It also shows how Tlaib smears and dehumanizes people she disagrees with. https://t.co/Shs2Tv3iyB — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) February 27, 2019