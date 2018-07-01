Disgraceful Comments by Dick Durbin Puts ICE in Danger

Republicans reasonably ask for an investigation into the corrupt DoJ/FBI, and they are said to be “disrespecting” law enforcement. Sen. Dick Durbin calls the hard-working members of ICE, who put their lives on the line, “incompetents” and he is applauded for it by the hard-left groups now running the Democrat Party.

This isn’t simply a case of hypocrisy, Dick Durbin is putting our ICE officers in danger.

“At this point, they’re focused more on toddlers than terrorists,” Sen. Dick Durbin said at an open borders/abolish ICE rally in Chicago. He will say anything for self-promotion.

“Look at ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement), what a group of incompetents. At this point they’re focused more on toddlers than terrorists,” says Sen. Dick Durbin at rally in Chicago https://t.co/YF62lStm5i pic.twitter.com/xIw2ZBptux — CNN (@CNN) June 30, 2018

The former special agent in charge with ICE responded

Fmr. Special Agent in Charge of @ICEgov, Jerry Robinette responds after Sen. Dick Durbin calls ICE “incompetent” pic.twitter.com/CpGAZQw2fo — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 1, 2018

CHECK OUT HACK DICK DURBIN’S HANDIWORK

Dick Durbin’s friends are anti-American, pro-North Korean terrorists. Senator Durbin has worked with the NAKASEC-affiliated HANA Center for several years, mainly to promote their pro-illegal alien amnesty/pro-DACA agenda. NAKASEC is a radical organization that is part of a nationwide North Korean support network.

Even CNN has called Durbin out for lying, something he does often. He lied about the shutdown and he lied about the Republicans funding the dossier. Check out his history of lying.

Then there is the damage he has done to his own district.

This IS East St Louis IL

Dick Durbin’s Hometown!

Democrats Ruined This… https://t.co/ilo6QPzVEK — Peggy A Hubbard 🇺🇸 (@pahubb43) January 13, 2018

As usual actor James Woods makes an excellent point.

They are our last line of defense in this #invasion. @ICEgov https://t.co/y9U7zp9Zqw — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 1, 2018