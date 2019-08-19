Disgraceful! Rep. Omar says Israel’s not an ally or a democracy

During a press conference today, Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar ranted about Israel occupying Palestine and being denied entry into the nation of Israel.

They are unabashed supporters of the Boycott, Diversity, and Sanctions (BDS) movement which seeks to destroy Israel.

Omar is claiming her free speech was hampered but the truth is that her goal in going to Israel was to promote BDS. At the point that Israel denied these two troublemakers entry, they had no appointments with Israeli officials, just BDS supporting troublemakers.

The Minnesota Rep. Omar basically said Israel is not an ally and is not a democracy. She also wants America to cut foreign aid to Israel. Over and over, Omar and Tlaib called Israel an occupying nation.

These women are a disgrace. They are anti-Semites and anti-Israel. Keep in mind that these two are backed fully by Democrats. In fact, Nancy Pelosi is looking for ways to punish the two Jewish ambassadors involved in barring the two.

THERE. IT. IS. Rep. @IlhanMN says Israel is not an “ally” to America and is not a “democracy.” Omar goes even further, saying America should cut our foreign aide to Israel. Then she said Israel is “occupying Palestinian land.” These are vicious anti-Semitic lies. A disgrace pic.twitter.com/Fe7KltQ0KR — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 19, 2019

As congressman Lee Zeldin pointed out, they did not have one word of criticism for Hamas, Hezbollah, or the PA. They said nothing about the barring of LGBT activities.

Just as I predicted w @HARRISFAULKNER, Reps Omar/Tlaib wouldn’t be neutral arbiters or honest brokers in their presser just now. While victimizing themselves, they refused to criticize Hamas, Hezbollah or the PA at all. It’s all a shamefully bad PR stunt.https://t.co/TChresQdI2 — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) August 19, 2019

Nothing on the PA’s “pay to slay” program, yesterday’s news on blocking all LGBT activities, or all of the past rejected offers by the PA for their own state. No…let’s just lie about & try to take down US’ greatest ally in the Middle East. 👎 — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) August 19, 2019