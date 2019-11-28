Disgusted with Drudge, Conservatives look for sources elsewhere

Dan Bongino is fed up with the aggregate king Matt Drudge and his Drudge Report which has turned into an anti-Trump, left-leaning aggregate. He plans to start his own aggregate with Conservative and Libertarian links. He announced it will be called the Bongino Report.

We will be featuring exclusively conservative and libertarian content. In other words, real news. Don’t miss the Bongino Report, coming very soon. 👇🏻👇🏻https://t.co/j6JXXMznQM — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 27, 2019

As Drudge loses favor with the right, a number of other aggregates are starting to pick up in popularity. Whatfinger, Liberty Daily, Gab Trends, PolitiPage, Rantingly, NewsAmmo, and The Citizen Free Press, are all growing. They aren’t competition yet, but Drudge has gone from 98 million visitors in a month to 77 million. It’s not a good sign for him.

Whatfinger is the largest and provides a broad range of voices with more than just links.

Drudge is basically useless to Conservatives at this point unless they want to know how the anti-Trumpers are doing.