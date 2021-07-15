Disgusting! BLM blames ‘inhumane’ US for Cuban protests

















When talking about Cuba, BLM sides with communists. When talking about Israel, BLM sides with terrorists. When talking about America, BLM sides with both. ~ Noel Pollack

Disgusting. Cuban communists are beating, imprisoning, and killing their own people for peaceful protests calling for freedom. BLM’s statement blames the US, condemning the US for the protests, and praises the Castro regime. It makes no mention of the atrocities being committed by the dictatorship.

BLM is a violent communist organization just like Antifa. They admit they are communists. Please know that under socialism and communism, there is NO FREEDOM ever.

BLM wants embargoes lifted so the communist tyrants can enrich themselves.

Excerpt

“Black lives matter condemns the US federal government’s inhumane treatment of Cubans, and urges it to immediately lift the economic embargo,” posted the group.

“Since 1962, the United States has forced pain and suffering on the people of Cuba by cutting off food, medicine and supplies, costing the tiny island nation an estimated $130 billion,” it added. “Cuba has historically demonstrated solidarity with oppressed peoples of African descent.” “This embargo is a blatant human rights violation and it must come to an end,” concluded BLM. What hateful, anti-American people. Currently, Biden is letting a lot more people just like this pour through our borders illegally. Read the entire statement:

The official Black Lives Matter account has posted a statement reaffirming its support of Cuba’s communist regime just as mass anti-government protests are breaking out in the island. BLM also again expressed gratitude for Cuba giving asylum to convicted murderer Assata Shakur. pic.twitter.com/OCRYvfUMWc — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 15, 2021

Related















