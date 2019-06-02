Disgusting! Daily Beast doxxes black conservative over drunk Pelosi video

The evil Daily Beast doxxed a black [possibly conservative] man who allegedly lives in the Bronx and works as a forklift operator — possibly. The story is so full of lies, it’s hard to know what is true.

The victim allegedly put up the original video of Nancy Pelosi stammering all over the place and then he put up one slowed to 75% and asked if she was ‘drunk’. It was a joke and for that, the Beast doxxed him and he now has to live in fear.

He wasn’t a Russian troll. There have always been very few Russian trolls. That was another invented Democrat crisis but that is what is giving the Beast writer cover. The jerk is pretending he was looking for Russian trolls.

The sports blogger victim said he didn’t even create the video. He simply shared it like everyone else. He told the writer, Kevin Poulsen, that it wasn’t his creation, but Poulsen let every reader know he thought his prey was a liar.

Poulsen claimed the poor blogger was on probation for a domestic battery to damage and humiliate him since he is conservative. What does that have to do with the story? The man explained the details of the battery charge to the author but that didn’t show up in the story.

Poulsen did everything he could to destroy the man’s reputation. The article is despicable, trashing a common man just because he leans right. He’s not even a Super trump fan as the article claims.

It now appears the Beast writer made up a lot of the story.

The Beast victim is named Shawn Brooks and his handle is @sportsgurufsr. The article claims he made $1,000 off the clip and Brooks says that’s not true.

I never said I made 1000 dollars. That’s a lie. This guy just made up a bunch of shit and added my past history (which isn’t all true) and have convinced you all that everything he wrote was true. Bottomline is I never made the video. I shared it just like thousands of other ppl — Shawn (@sportsgurufsr) June 2, 2019

THE VICTIM RESPONDED TO THE BEAST

He says he’s not the man he’s been made out to be and has made mistakes in his life.

African-American Trump Supporter Shawn Brooks responds to the Daily Beast doxxing him for having a Nancy Pelosi meme on his Facebook page @sportsgurufsr pic.twitter.com/a9SLACtLCy — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 2, 2019

Sicko Brian Stelter is now helping the evil Daily Beast destroy this man for simply sharing a joke video.

This is sick. Now CNN is helping the Daily Beast dox a Trump supporter for simply sharing a meme. No surprise it’s Stelter These people have no shame pic.twitter.com/U8uNsBBbTs — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 2, 2019

THE BEAST AND THIS AUTHOR ARE OVER THE LINE

I love how the Daily Beast literally harassed a guy and doxxed him over a stupid meme video. These people are psychopathic vultures who never learned what the fuck ‘minimize harm’ means. Publishing a private citizen’s personal information does nothing for the story pic.twitter.com/RoPDNDiAnP — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 2, 2019

Congratulations to the Daily Beast for totally EXPOSING this day laborer from the Bronx who had the audacity to allegedly post a joke video about Nancy Pelosi on Facebook. Maybe you’ll ruin his life! This is TRUE JOURNALISM in the public interest https://t.co/gOjban0jfj — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 2, 2019

*Daily Beast editorial meeting* “what average citizen can we dox to ruin their life because they lean conservative?” “well, there’s this guy who drives a forklift during the day and makes memes at night.” “fuck him up, fam” — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 2, 2019

Fake news neoMcCarthyite hack, desperate to keep the #redscare going and push his party’s false narrative, doxes a guy …… pic.twitter.com/XRvTJP3Es1 — BoogieFinger (@boogiefinger) June 2, 2019

It’s nice that the Daily Beast decided to give a convicted felon a chance to redeem himself by writing articles doxxing private citizens for posting political videos they don’t like. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 2, 2019