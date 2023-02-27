Disney Went Woke and Lost Their Tax-Exempt Status Today

Disney could have gone on endlessly as a tax-exempt entity, but they decided to get political. All they had to do was continue to run their 25,000-acre area non-politically and churn out wholesome material for children.

They didn’t and their special status is over as a result.

On Monday, Ron DeSantis signed the bill stripping Disney’s control of the Reedy Creek district. The governor celebrated the “corporate kingdom coming to an end” and ordered them to repay $700 million in debt and taxes.

Disney better fire some more WOKEs to pay the bill.

The law overhauls the entire formerly self-governing, tax-exempt district.

“Disney loses self-governing status; the State of Florida is the new sheriff in town,” Governor DeSantis said.

After DeSantis’ terminated Disney World’s special district, he explained that “we also have people that very much want to see Disney be what Walt envisioned. When you lose your way you’ve got to have people that are going to tell you the truth.”

The “corporate kingdom of Walt Disney World is over,” he said.

What led up to this was the hard-left lying about a bill protecting parental rights in PK-3 from indoctrination. Disney became vocal on the furthest left side of the issue and they lied, calling it the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. Gays weren’t even mentioned in the bill.

DeSantis warned Disney not to get involved but as it was later revealed, then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek caved to pressure from employees and Democrat lawmakers.

“Disney came out against something that was really just about protecting young kids and making sure that students are able to go to school learning to read, write, add, subtract and not having a teacher tell them that they can change their gender,” DeSantis said at the event.

DeSantis signs a bill officially ending Disney’s self-governing status in Florida. “Look at your watch and you’ll know at what time the corporate kingdom finally came to an end.” pic.twitter.com/yCm9w6d3nq — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) February 27, 2023

Disney charges a fortune for to see the theme park and creeps on kids.



via Mark Dice

