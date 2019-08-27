Disturbing! Bernie praises Red China & all they’ve done for their people

“They have made more progress in addressing extreme poverty than any country in the history of civilization, so they’ve done a lot of things for their people,” said commie Bernie during an interview for The Hill Tuesday.

Mostly he likes the fake capitalism part.

Bernie said China has done a lot of good things for his people.

They have done a lot of things, just not good. China‘s Mao Zedong murdered 65 million Chinese citizens in his ruthless building of the communist nation and President Xi puts political dissidents in gulags.

The Red Chinese have a long history of forced abortions, pseudo-capitalism, mass starvation, mass murder, yep, it’s great Bernie.

Bernie can’t stop complimenting violent communist dictatorships.

“China is a country that is moving unfortunately in a more authoritarian way in a number of directions,” Sanders told Hill TV’s Krystal Ball. “But what we have to say about China in fairness to China and its leadership is if I’m not mistaken they have made more progress in addressing extreme poverty than any country in the history of civilization, so they’ve done a lot of things for their people.”

How many of these policies would this commie Bernie bring to the Oval Office if elected? All of them?