[Disturbing] Raw Video of Burning Russian Plane, Death Toll Hits 41

A Russian Superjet crash-landed today and was engulfed in flames upon landing. The death toll has reached 41, including two children. Seventy-eight were on board and thirty-seven have survived. You can watch the dramatic videos of the landing and from inside the plane but they are graphic.

CBS News reported:

The death toll has jumped to 41 people, including two children, who were killed Sunday in a fiery airplane accident at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee said. The Sukhoi SSJ100 operated by national airline Aeroflot had 78 passengers and five crew members on board when it touched down and sped down a runway spewing huge flames and black smoke.

According to Russian news agencies, the plane had taken off for the northern city of Murmansk, but a fire broke out while the flight was airborne. Social media videos show the plane engulfed in flames after it landed. Some news reports cited sources as saying the plane bounced several times during the landing.

RT reports:

Russia’s Investigative Committee has confirmed that [41] people died in the Sunday crash-landing and fire. Investigators have opened a case into an aircraft operation safety rules violation, which led to the deaths of “two or more people.” Seven people were injured in Aeroflot flight SU1492’s crash-landing, two of them seriously, the Russian Health Ministry said.

Three people were admitted to the Russian National Surgery Center at the Vishnevsky Institute of Surgery, its director told journalists, adding that two of them suffered 15-20 percent body burns that had also damaged their lungs.

THE VIDEOS

RAW VIDEO: Burning Russian plane makes emergency landing at #Moscow airport pic.twitter.com/EgmcKyBkYW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 5, 2019