Disturbing Video of ‘Friends’ Beating a Mentally Disabled Girl

Despicable! A group of teens in Chicago beat up a 15-year-old mentally disabled girl while others videotape and laugh as it is going on.

This is sick and these kids are being raised to be sociopaths. The girl may also have been sexually assaulted.



The NY Post: reported that her ‘friends’ beat her, a ‘special needs’ 15-year-old, on video and may have been sexually assaulted off camera.

“That’s what I was told based on some initial testimony from the victim herself,” said Chicago Police spokesman Jose Jara at an afternoon press conference.

“The victim was interviewed,” the officer added. “She did mention a couple of things besides what was on the video.”

The video was posted on social media on Monday.

“This is beyond disturbing to watch and this young girl deserves far better,” tweeted Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. “This clip has been forwarded to the #ChicagoPolice Special Victims Unit and a criminal investigation has been opened.”

These kids have no conscience and find pleasure hurting an innocent person, one who is weaker than they are. There are a lot of them out there.

This is beyond disturbing to watch and this young girl deserves far better. This clip has been forwarded to the #ChicagoPolice Special Victims Unit and a criminal investigation has been opened. https://t.co/2yUsBreKa6 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 23, 2019