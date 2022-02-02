DJT on Newsmax: US Is Going to Hell and Fast

Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt interviewed former Donald Trump last night. It was honest, clarifying, and well-worth watching. It was a wide-ranging interview that covered illegal immigration, drugs, inflation, and potential war.

As he said, the US is going to Hell and fast.

Schmitt asked him about Lindsey Graham’s comments saying he shouldn’t pardon J6ers [who were treated unfairly]. DJT said Lindsey is a RINO and he’s wrong.

Watch:

