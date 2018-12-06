DNC Chair Says Abolish Electoral College So Dems Never Lose!

“The elective franchise, if guarded as the ark of our safety, will peaceably dissipate all combinations to subvert a Constitution, dictated by the wisdom, and resting on the will of the people.”

~ Thomas Jefferson

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Tom Perez supports abolishing the electoral college and said so at a far-left Demand Justice event on Wednesday. Perez wants to ensure Democrats/Socialists win every election. They have the advantage in numbers among drones in the cities and they want to be able to silence the rural and suburban voters in the mid-west and other less-populated states and regions. Without the electoral college, small states will have little or no power.

“When you lose elections, you lose control of the ability to help people. We have won the popular vote in six out of the last seven elections, and we have been award the White House in four out of the last seven elections, ” Perez said.

The help people mantra is just more political BS. The Dems want to help people become dependent on government — and obedient to Big Brother.

The DNC chair then moved on to the Justices. He’s angry Trump got to appoint two, and Bush appointed two before Obama. Only Democrats/Socialists are to appoint Justices.

The Dems don’t play fair and they want to win it all every time.

“As we have this conversation, we need to make sure we’re also talking to our colleagues and friends in the progressive movement who are talking about things like the national popular vote,” Perez said.

The National Popular Vote Compact is a sneaky way to destroy the electoral college and has been passed in a number of states. Once a certain number of states sign in, they will likely be able to destroy the electoral college.

George Soros’s son Jonathan conceived the plan — the scheme. It circumvents the Constitution.

HOW IT WORKS

The NPVC or National Popular Vote Compact (S4208/AB489 in NY) Is Not “one man, one vote.” It is the opposite. It gives fewer people the vote.

The NPV’s greatest threat (or certainly one of them) is that no one candidate has to amass the 270 electoral votes through compromise with states, with other candidates and with voters.

The candidate need only achieve a plurality of votes.

If we have two major candidates and the Dems introduce one or two or three fake candidates, the one that gets as little as 21% of the vote will win the popular vote with a plurality and be, according to the Compact, awarded the electoral votes because he wins the popular votes.

Having a president who represents such a minority of Americans would be incredibly divisive in every area of our functioning.

That’s how Adolf Hitler rose to power. It’s what they do in Banana Republics.

Perez applauded Maryland for being the first state to enter this compact.

“I wish I could say we’re not going to have another election where a person loses the popular vote but wins the White House,” Perez added.

It should be noted that Hillary won the foreign vote in California and New York.

