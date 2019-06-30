DNC Chair Says Free Healthcare for Illegals Is “Morality…Not a Handout”

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez told Chris Wallace on Fox News that free healthcare for all illegal aliens is “not a handout.” It is “morality.”

He is now the guardian of our morality.

Perez and all the Democratic candidates think it’s reasonable to give more than 100,000 new illegals each month free healthcare.

They live on another planet.

If they are pandering to aliens, they must believe they will vote in 2020.

Are you tired of these bizarre people? deciding what is moral?

Perez told Wallace, a fellow left loon:

“We were in a different era [from Obama’s]. I believe what we are doing right now, I live in a community right now where if you are a pregnant woman and you are undocumented, we provide you with access to health care because we believe that having good prenatal care is an essential health care issue an essential issue of economics and frankly an essential issue of morality and the party of Lincoln is dead and one of the things that died with it is compassion and this is not a handout.”

The party of JFK is dead. Democrats are now the Soviets.

IT’S A RECIPE FOR DESTRUCTION OF THE US MEDICAL SYSTEM

There is something else people need to know. Every single Democrat candidate who supports Medicare For All, also supports the elimination of private insurance. It’s part of the bill. You can’t have Medicare For All without eliminating all private insurance as the main provider. The bill states “private health insurers and employers may only offer coverage that is supplemental to, and not duplicative of, benefits provided under the program.”

If you like your private health insurance, you won’t keep your private health insurance.

The Medicare for All bill (H.R. 1384) mandates it be made available to all illegal aliens. There are no conscience protections and you will pay for everyone’s abortions.

These Democrats are authoritarians who will control every aspect of our lives and they are clueless on morality.