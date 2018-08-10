DNC Chair Tom Perez Leads the Fight for Open Borders

Several years ago, DNC Socialist Chairman Tom Perez led the Soros campaign to push for illegal aliens to vote. He won in one city, College Park, Maryland. He is currently leading the charge against adding the citizenship question to the census. He’s afraid Democrats will lose seats since illegal aliens might be afraid to fill out the form. He is an open borders radical and he is the face of the Democratic Party.

Ironically, as he politicizes the census, he claims the census is not a political tool. The census included the citizenship question in the past.

Perez led the administration’s racial alarmists against voter ID laws in South Carolina but was shot down by the U.S. District Court for the D.C. Circuit. Similar cases he litigated have been struck down in Arkansas, Florida and New York, WaPo reported.

PEREZ LED MOVEMENT TO GIVE ILLEGAL ALIENS THE VOTE

Perez was President of Casa de Maryland, a radical pro-illegal immigration advocacy group. He supported benefits for illegals, including in-state tuition discounts for illegal alien students to driver’s licenses. Casa de Maryland opposes enforcement of deportation orders, has protested post-9/11 coordination of local, state, and national criminal databases, and produced a ‘know your rights’ propaganda pamphlet for illegal aliens depicting federal immigration agents as armed bullies making babies cry.

Even while serving in the DOJ, he has volunteered for Casa de Maryland and has received donations from George Soros’ Open Society and Hugo Chavez’ CITGO.

CASA De Maryland was influential in pushing local public officials in College Park, Maryland to approve noncitizen voting rights, claiming the move will make for a “stronger democracy.”

“This is a courageous step in the right direction, it fosters inclusiveness and builds a stronger democracy within the City of College Park,” a CASA De Maryland official said at the time.

“All residents—regardless of immigration status—deserve to have a say on who should be the decision makers on municipal issues, from big topics like public safety and community building to the daily work of garbage collection and snow removal,” the CASA De Maryland official continued. “The City of College Park has just issued a declaration that everyone is welcome to the table of their community family.”

VOTER FRAUD WILL NEVER BE ADDRESSED

There is evidence of voter fraud but nothing will be done about it.

“You’re more likely to see someone fatally struck by lightning than witness a case of in-person voter fraud,” Perez wrote in a TIME Magazine op-ed.

Perez was picked by Soros to run the Democratic Party and has had a long relationship with him.

Soros is winning. He owns the hearts and minds of the Democrat Party. They are the party of open borders.

Perez is no fan of freedom of religion either.