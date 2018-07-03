DNC Chair Tom Perez Says the Socialists Are the Future of the Democrat Party

Far-Left host Bill Press interviewed Tom Perez, the Chairman of the Democratic National Committee on his radio show Tuesday. Press asked him about his view of the Socialist winners of the primaries in Maryland and New York.

The winner in New York 14, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, beat 10-term congressman Joe Crowley and Ben Jealous won his primary in Maryland. Both are Bernie-style Democratic Socialists aka Communists.

Press asked what it means for the party going forward. As expected, Perez said it’s the future of the Democratic Party.

“Well, my daughters — I have three kids — two of whom — one just graduated college, one is in college, and they were both texting me about their excitement over Alexandria. She represents the future of our party,” Perez said. “She ran a spirited campaign. I have great respect for Joe Crowley. Joe Crowley is a good Democrat — one of the sponsors of the ‘Medicare for All’ bill.”

In case you were hopeful the party would move to the center, give that thought up. Between Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Barack Obama, there is no hope of the party returning to its more centrist roots.

The Democrats in the Red States will pretend they are centrists but when it comes time to vote, they will vote with the far-left.

Watch: