There are U.S. citizens living in Mexico but somehow campaigning in a foreign country seems a bit unethical. The DNC isn’t building up a war chest to equal the Republicans so Tom Perez is desperately fundraising in Mexico.

About 1.5 million American citizens call Mexico home, according to the State Department, more than anywhere else outside the U.S. That’s also larger than the total populations of about one-fifth of U.S. states, including New Hampshire and Montana, Bloomberg writes.

Lying Bloomberg reported that the DNC only wants funds from citizens or holders of green cards because “Evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 election aimed at benefiting Donald Trump has been a persistent drag on his presidency.”

They are sticking with the lie that Russia helped the President.

Perez will host three events in Mexico City on Sept. 28, Bloomberg reported. One event is a happy hour that will cost $25 to attend. Perez will also host a dinner where tickets are going for between $1,000 and $15,000

DNC spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa’s confirmed to Bloomberg that the events would be taking place.

Hillary Clinton will hold a DNC fundraiser at her home in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 16, Politico reported Tuesday. The cost to attend that event ranges from $15,000 to $50,000.

He will undoubtedly run on the fake agenda that Trump hates Mexicans.

Years ago, Democrats realized that a lot of Mexicans in the U.S. who had no interest in becoming citizens would vote Democrat if they became citizens. That’s when the push to register began.