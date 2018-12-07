DNC Chief Tom Perez Doesn’t Like Churches Influencing People

Leftist DNC Chief Tom Perez was caught on video complaining that people are influenced by Fox News, the NRA, and CHURCHES!

These people are sick. They frequently show how much they hate God and religion but they aren’t always honest about it. It’s a little scary that they are coming out in public with these statements. They seem to think they have enough power and support among the public. Hopefully not.

There is a real arrogance that you can hear in the clip below. Perez seems to think people who disagree with him can’t think for themselves. If it weren’t for Fox News, the NRA, and churches, we’d be just like him.

The problem, according to him, is they aren’t getting their message out. It couldn’t be that anyone would disagree.

Perez thinks the Democrats don’t have a big enough megaphone and Republicans have the biggest megaphone. The man is delusional. Democrats have almost the entire media, they have Democrat prelates in churches, some Democrats are in the NRA, and Democrats have control of social media.

These people begrudge the right any outlets for their beliefs.

Never forget 2012 when they booed God and Jerusalem — we have the video below.

The 2012 vote is how they feel