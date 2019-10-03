DNC Demands Facebook Take Down ‘Fake’ RNC Ads of Biden Extortion

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is demanding Facebook remove an ad President Trump’s campaign is running that questions former Vice President Joe Biden’s role in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor, according to The Hill.

Shhh… don’t tell anyone, but that would be the one where Biden admits he extorted the Ukraine government.

“Yes, any false ad should be fact checked and removed, including this one,” said Daniel Wessel, the deputy war room director at the DNC. “Facebook owes that to its users.”

He’s calling it false even though Biden boasted of forcing Ukraine to fire their top prosecutor if they wanted US Aid. That’s so confusing.

The Trump campaign and RNC are putting $10 million behind an ad campaign alleging that Biden pushed for a Ukrainian prosecutor to be fired to protect his son, Hunter Biden, who at the time was on the board of directors for a Ukrainian energy company that had been investigated for corruption.

Wessel said Trump’s ad is pushing a “false narrative intended to deceive and distract from the fact that he pressured a foreign leader to investigate a political rival.”

“We all have a role to play in combating these lies, and that includes Facebook,” he added.

Here is Joe Biden boasting of pressuring a foreign leader to investigate a political rival.

Joe Biden bragging about threatening to withhold aid to Ukraine if they didn’t fire the prosecutor he told them to. pic.twitter.com/Dt1YssPAvV — Jacob Jackson (@Jacob_L_Jackson) October 2, 2019

Here is the ad. Looks truthful to us. If you see an error, let us know in the comment section below.

Per the Trump campaign this is a $10 million (with RNC) TV ad buy slamming Vice President Joe Biden over Ukraine via @wsteaks https://t.co/0byMqxKoAJ — John Santucci (@Santucci) September 27, 2019

The RNC should make an ad out of this next clip. Watch until the end, it’s not long.

Joe’s not a serious candidate.