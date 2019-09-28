DNI Responds to Questions About the Altered Whistleblower Form

It will be extremely difficult to trust the U.S. government and especially intelligence agencies in the future. There are a number of reasons why which we touch on here.

Three Democrats threatened Ukraine in 2018, the DNC did so in 2016, and in 2016 Biden ordered the firing of a prosecutor in Ukraine who was about to interview Biden’s son in a Burisma investigation.

That, however, is not what is being investigated. Instead, the intelligence community has an opening, thanks to a fraudulent whistleblower, to probe the matter of a phone call between Trump and the Ukraine president.

The transcript of the call includes no inappropriate comments by the President but it is being used to impeach him. It seems the intelligence community is attempting to unseat the President, helping the Democrats.

We have a member of the intelligence community, reportedly someone who is tied to Brennan, submitting a legalistic document of hearsay masquerading as evidence, claiming the President acted unlawfully in a phone call with the new Ukraine president on July 25th.

In addition, the whistleblower reported only hearsay and the form to do so was altered, seemingly to accommodate him in August.

DNI RESPONDS TO QUESTION ABOUT ALTERED WHISTLEBLOWER FORM

The form to submit a whistleblower complaint was altered in August in the midst of the formulation of this purported scandal. It allows complainants to submit gossip and newspaper articles as evidence. We don’t know if the policy per se was changed but it appears to be the case since the intelligence Inspector General and the Acting DNI both view his complaint as credible.

Sean Davis, co-founder of The Federalist tweeted Saturday, “I talked to a DNI official and asked when these revisions were made and why. The official said the intelligence community would not comment on anything to do with the anti-Trump whistleblower. I never mentioned or asked about the anti-Trump whistleblower.” He explained the issue of the form at The Federalist on this link.

A LEAK AND COUP CAMPAIGN

Mark Levin said the whistleblower looks like a new leaker and part of the coup. This complaint may be part of a “leak and coup campaign” against him, he said on ‘Hannity’ last night.

“I can tell you that a CIA agent who is a policy guy for Ukraine can’t write something like this,” Mr. Levin said. “This is a legal brief. This was vetted through lawyers. I want to know who wrote this.”

Mr. Levin said the whistleblower complaint could be “1,000 times worse” than Mr. Trump’s phone call.

“In the New York Times today — which, of course, runs cover for the Democrats and goes after the president of the United States — they say today that this man’s lawyer — who, by the way, worked for Schumer and Clinton — doesn’t want the identity of this man known,” Mr. Levin said. “Too bad, pal. Too late. You want to impeach our president using this BS.

“This guy files [a complaint],” the “Life, Liberty & Levin” host added. “This guy’s represented by Democrats. I want to know if Adam Schiff, the Democrat staffers or any of the Democrats were involved in orchestrating this. This leak and coup campaign. Did it in Russia, did it with Kavanaugh, it’s the same damn thing. This is a rogue CIA agent. People might say, but it’s the CIA. Look what they did to the FBI. Look at this guy [former CIA Director John O.] Brennan, a complete reprobate.”

The president shared Mr. Levin’s commentary on his Twitter account Friday with a follow-up tweet on the matter, “I am draining the swamp!”

Jesse Waters pulled up a 1999 treaty with Ukraine, signed by Bill Clinton that provides a rock-solid basis for President Trump’s request for Ukrainian President Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden for alleged corruption.

He also, like many of us, thinks the complaint was written by a pack of lawyers, not the complainant himself.

I read the complaint and it reads like a thriller novel and it reads like it was professionally teed up by a conspiracy inside The White House trying to destroy President @realdonaldtrump before the President destroys them. #TheFive pic.twitter.com/mmi6TeOfCI — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) September 27, 2019

We know the reporter is “politically biased,” according to the intelligence Inspector General and so is the law firm representing him. The law firm also founded ‘Whistleblower Aid,’ formed after President Trump’s election and they pay whistleblowers to snitch.

Whistleblower Aid was founded by veteran national security defense attorney Mark Zaid and John Tye, a whistleblower who worked to promote internet freedom at the State Department before warning of mass surveillance during the Obama administration. Andrew Bakaj, a former CIA officer who is associated with Zaid’s firm, is also a lawyer for Whistleblower Aid.

Zaid and Bakaj represent the official who claimed whistleblower status in raising the case of the Ukraine call.

The lead attorney for the whistleblower donated to Joe Biden.

Andrew Bakaj, now a managing partner at the Compass Rose Legal Group, interned for Schumer in the spring of 2001 and for Clinton in the fall of the same year, according to Bakaj’s LinkedIn page. He has also worked for Hillary Clinton.

THE REVENGE AND POWER STRUGGLE

Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer responded to then-president-elect Trump’s criticism of U.S. intelligence agencies with a stern warning or threat, however you view it. “Let me tell you: You take on the intelligence community — they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,” Schumer told MSNBC’s host Rachel Maddow.

While it is better not to alienate a powerful bureaucratic agency, it could never justify revenge and leaking.

Less than two weeks later, Daniel Benjamin, Hillary’s main counterterrorism advisor explained what will happen for Politico:”

Leakers and whistleblowers won’t hesitate. What [former Deputy CIA Director] Morell and other intelligence veterans are too decorous to mention is that Trump’s treatment of his spies will also come back to bite him in the form of leaking and whistleblowing. The intelligence community doesn’t leak as much as the Pentagon or Congress, but when its reputation is at stake, it can do so to devastating effect.”

While Benjamin focuses on the problem of the President alienating the intelligence community, it seems it’s more a matter of the President not doing their bidding.