Do As I Say, Not As I Do Kim Schrier

Contributed by Sentinel writer Jim Soviero

Kim Schrier is the Democratic candidate running in Washington’s 8th congressional district. One of the issues she promotes on her website is healthcare is a ‘human right’.

In fact, here’s a paragraph from her page on healthcare:

As a practicing pediatrician, I know firsthand what is wrong in our current system. I have comforted mothers crying in my office because their costs and deductibles are skyrocketing.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had to work with patients to help them find ways to afford vital prescription drugs and access specialists for treatments their children need. One family last fall explained that they had to simply opt out of health insurance and roll the dice. In the most wealthy and powerful nation in the world, no parent should ever have to make a trade-off between their child’s well-being and paying their rent or mortgage.

It is inexcusable that our country spends far more on healthcare than every other country, yet our health outcomes fall further and further behind.

Yep, she’s comforting crying mothers because of costs, but it’s not the mothers of poor children on Medicaid.

Her practice doesn’t accept most poor children on Medicaid.

The GOP is nailing her on that deceptions. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a Washington, D.C.-based group backed by Speaker Paul Ryan (R., Wisc.), released its first television advertisement today criticizing Schrier, a pediatrician at the Virginia Mason Medical Center who took a leave of absence to run for office, over the practice that will run in the Seattle market and on digital platforms in the district.