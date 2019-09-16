The late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez in the mid-2000s attempted to team up with Colombian guerrillas to flood the United States with cocaine, according to federal prosecutors’ documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal.

Documents show that former Venezuelan Supreme Court Magistrate Eladio Aponte took part in a meeting where Chávez in 2005 convened his closest advisers to draw up plans to ship cocaine to the United States with the help of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Aponte defected to the United States in 2012 after being removed from office by the Chávez-controlled National Assembly for “infringing against public ethics and administrative morals” and alleged links to drug trafficker Walid Makled.

Who knows what is true but we currently have a flood of drugs coming in through our open borders, some of it from China.

Our enemies would love to destroy us, and drugs are extremely lucrative.

REMEMBER WHAT HONDURAN PRESIDENT HERNANDEZ SAID

That also lends credence to what the Honduran President told Vice President Pence in October of last year. The leftists in this country mocked the Vice President for saying the Honduran President told him that Venezuela, at least in part, was funding the caravans flooding our border.

“At the president’s direction I spoke to President Hernandez of Honduras,” said Pence, “he told me that the caravan that’s now making its way through Mexico headed for the southern border was organized by leftist organizations and financed by Venezuela.”

There are a lot of communist/socialist organizations in this country funding these caravans, but the potential threat of our foreign enemies taking part is a reality.

It is important to keep in mind that border patrol confirmed that the caravans are used to distract the agents, keeping them from their jobs, while the cartels flood the country with drugs.

Why the left would mock this possibility is hard to fathom, except Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton wanted to unseat Hernandez in favor of the lawfully-elected communist Manuel Zelaya who has been accused of promoting illegal immigration into the U.S.

THE COUP DÉTAT

Zelaya was removed in a coup d’état by his countrymen.

Hernandez followed Zelaya after the coup which began when Zelaya tried to abolish the Constitution. Zelaya is a member of the Marxist Libre ‘Party.’

Libre is not a political party but a destabilizing movement. It was founded in 2011 by former President Manuel (Mel) Zelaya. Zelaya is a communist and a bad hombre, allied with Castro in Cuba and Maduro in Venezuela.