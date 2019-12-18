Doctor says Biden’s “fit” but he has a heart condition & other ailments

Joe Biden’s doctor released a medical report detailing the health of the former vice president. His conclusion is he is being treated for four ailments, has quite an extensive medical history, but is “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

One of his ailments is A-fib, an irregular heartbeat. He also has high cholesterol, acid reflux, and seasonal allergies.

Biden’s doctor said he “remains completely asymptomatic” and has never required treatment for the A-fib since being diagnosed in 2003.

“Vice President Biden is a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State, and Commander in Chief,” O’Connor wrote.

He should have checked his brain.

THE VP HE CHOOSES IS CRITICAL

In any case, this should be a reminder to people that if he is elected, the vice president has a good chance of dying in the next four years, and his vice president could well be president. If he picks an authoritarian like Kamala Harris, who says she will do everything by fiat, or leftist Stacey Abrams, who suggests illegals should vote, our Republic is over. Go down the list of potential VPs; they’re all far-left.

While the doctor said his heart condition hasn’t required treatment, he does take two prescription medications for it. He also takes over the counter drugs for acid reflux and allergies.

His doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said the acid reflux results in Biden “having to clear his throat more often.”

The Tuesday report by O’Connor, a professor at George Washington University, is the first glimpse into Biden’s health since 2008.

O’Connor noted that Biden currently “works out at least five days per week,” and “does not use any tobacco products [and] does not drink alcohol at all.”

THEN THERE’S BRAIN SURGERY, DIVERTICULOSIS, & MORE

At 77 with a heart condition, and having had brain surgery, he still could quickly die within the next four years. The odds are too good.

And what about his cognitive dysfunction??? Does he take any Alzheimer medications, and if not, why not?

What about his hemorrhaging eye that we have witnessed during at least one debate?

In 1988, he suffered a cerebral aneurysm and underwent surgery. In the early 2000s, he went through surgeries for his prostate and to remove his gallbladder.

Doctor O’Connor said he “has received multiple physical therapy treatments and surgeries, for various sports medicine and orthopedic injuries,” but and in 2008, they found mild diverticulosis. Doctors found a single, non-cancerous tubular adenoma in his colon in 2008.

The report also says Biden has had “several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery.”

Like we said, pay careful attention to his VP when you vote.

