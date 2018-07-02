DoJ Communist Who Taunted DHS Chief Has a Case File

Federal Hatch Act investigators have opened a complaint file on Allison Hrabar, the DoJ employee who chased the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security out or a Mexican restaurant in early June.

Hrabar has a case number and a lawyer on her tail.

She was with the Democratic Socialists of America [Communist] group at the time they screamed, chanted and ran Mr. and Mrs. Nielsen out of the swanky restaurant. The paralegal appears on video.

She has also tweeted political messages during work hours, The Daily Caller reported. If that isn’t a Hatch Act violation, what is?

Ty Clevenger, an activist lawyer who lodged the OSC complaint, said she needed to face an investigation.

“If she wants to organize protests on her own time, that’s her business. If she wants to play politics on the taxpayer’s time, that’s my business,” Mr. Clevenger said.

“It feels really good to confront people who are actually responsible, which is what we have a unique opportunity to do in D.C.,” the DOJ worker told the Washington Examiner at the time.

Trump Officials Must Not Have Any Peace

“If you see these people in public, you should remind them that they shouldn’t have peace,” Hrabar told the Examiner. “We aren’t the only ones who can do this. Anyone who sees Kirstjen Nielsen at dinner, anyone who sees anyone who works at DHS and ICE at dinner can confront them like this, and that’s what we hope this will inspire people to do.”

“Keeping families together in jail is not an acceptable solution,” Hrabar tweeted Wednesday afternoon June 20th at 1:56 PM.

Hrabar also tweeted that day: “No one who has ever made their living terrorizing immigrants deserves peace. If you see one in a restaurant, at a movie, or in your neighborhood, remind them of that.”

Democrat Socialists are Communists are Socialists. No matter what these people say about their philosophy, don’t believe it. When I went to one gathering of these people at a New Forum conference, they mocked people who think they aren’t of the same tribe. Statism is statism and they all end up in the same place whether the people vote it in or not.

These leftists are in our media, our schools, in Hollywood and look at how it has changed our culture. At least root them out of our government. We even have them in West Point. It’s going to destroy us.

Democratic Socialists are usually further left than the Communist Party USA. They demand the overthrow or our Capitalist government.

🌹 Abolish profit

🌹 Abolish prisons

🌹 Abolish cash bail

🌹 Abolish borders#AbolishICE pic.twitter.com/TCFIZqzJrU — New York City DSA 🌹 (@nycDSA) June 29, 2018



In case you missed the abuse video of Kristjen Nielsen, here it is: