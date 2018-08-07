DOJ/FBI Omitted “Exculpatory Evidence” on Spy Applications

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes told Sean Hannity on his show last night that the FBI and Justice Department omitted ‘exculpatory evidence’ on Carter Page in their spy applications.

Exculpatory evidence is evidence favorable to the defendant in a criminal trial that exonerates or tends to exonerate the defendant of guilt. It is the opposite of inculpatory evidence, which tends to prove guilt.

This discovery is an outgrowth of the potential FISA abuse by the DoJ/FBI.

Bruce Ohr is also becoming more important in this investigation.

The top agent at the time, Ohr was feeding dossier information from British spy Christopher Steele to the FBI, even after Steele was dismissed by the FBI.

EXCULPATORY EVIDENCE

“There is exculpatory evidence that we have seen, of classified documents that needs to be declassified,” Nunes said in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“Exculpatory in nature in what way? Exculpatory in what way?” Hannity asked.

“In that the Carter Page FISA when the judges should have been presented with this exculpatory evidence that the FBI and DOJ had,” Nunes replied. READ MORE ON THE LINK FBI Paid a Foreign Spy to Collect Gossip from the Kremlin on the GOP Campaign