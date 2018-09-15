DOJ/FBI Were Corrupted by Obama Admin to Spy on Trump Campaign

The chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence said this week that the Democrats and their allies corrupted the intelligence services to spy on the opposing campaign. Once the FISA documents are unredacted, the Democrat dirty tricks will be exposed, he says.

DEMOCRATS WILL BE “FRIGHTENED” BY WHAT AMERICANS WILL SEE

Speaking at an event hosted by the Center for Security Policy on Thursday, Devin Nunes reported that the Obama administration politicized and misused the agencies to spy on the Trump campaign. He said the President is close to declassifying the heavily-redacted FISA documents.

Since Nunes has called for declassifying all the FISA application documents, Democrats have grown silent, and he believes it is because “they’re going to be frightened by what you see,” he said.

Liberal news outlets will probably ignore the new details if they are declassified, but most Americans who have been following the improper FBI spying will understand what took place, Nunes said.

Disclosure of new details of FBI and Justice Department corruption related to the FISA spying could be key to the November elections, Nunes said.

“It’s not just going to be economic growth and running on the economy,” he said. “It’s also going to be about what the other side did to play dirty, to dirty up a campaign—but not do it through campaign tactics, but do it by corrupting the FBI and the DoJ.”

“That is important for the American people to know and we have to deliver that message going into October.”

“The message is really going to boil down to this: Do you all think that it’s ok to start a counterintelligence investigation using our intelligence services that are designed to go out and track terrorists and other bad guys around the world, do you think it’s ok to use those services to target an American political campaign?”