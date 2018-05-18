DoJ/FBI Won’t Give Info on Spy to Congress But Selectively Leaks

Information about an informant or a mole inside the Trump campaign is being kept from Congress. However, the media is getting details denied to Congress. Three selective leaks in less than two weeks gives us some information about the spy or spies. The DoJ/FBI won’t give any information to anyone but the anti-Trump media. That should tell us something.

Many believe the information leads to a Professor Halper who had contacts with short-term, low-level campaign advisers Carter Page and George Papadopoulos. That is intelligent guesswork, but that is all it is.

Both campaign workers, Page and Papdopoulos, disappeared from the campaign early on.

MORE DETAILS FROM THE MEDIA

The DoJ/FBI planted a story in The Washington Post that appeared in an article on Thursday. The report details a battle between the DOJ and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes for records related to the top secret source/spy/spies/informant.

The biased piece portrays Nunes, Trump and other Republicans as being too aggressive with the request and of aiming to “expose” the identity of the source. GOP lawmakers say they do not intend to release the name.

Allegedly, according to WaPo, the FBI has been working for the past two weeks “to mitigate the potential damage if the source’s identity is revealed.”

It sounds very disingenuous since they have leaked to the media at least three times.

“The bureau is taking steps to protect other live investigations that the person has worked on, and trying to lessen any danger to associates if the informant’s identity becomes known,” WaPo reported.

While complaining about leaks, the WaPo source at the same time gives new details about the person.

“The source is a U.S. citizen who has provided information over the years to both the FBI and the CIA, as the Post previously reported, and aided the Russia investigation both before and after Mueller’s appointment in May 2017, according to people familiar with his activities,” the article reads.

In its May 8 article, WaPo reported that the source is an American who has provided information to the CIA and FBI. The source’s information has also been provided to the special counsel’s Russia investigation, according to WaPo.

MORE DETAILS FROM THE NY TIMES

The New York Times reported more details in an article about the origins of the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign. Here is what it says deep into the article:

The F.B.I. obtained phone records and other documents using national security letters — a secret type of subpoena — officials said. And at least one government informant met several times with Mr. Page and Mr. Papadopoulos, current and former officials said.

The person is tied to both Page and Papdopoulos, met several times with them, and there MIGHT BE MORE THAN ONE informant.

ONE PERSON IN PARTICULAR MATCHES THE SPY’S DESCRIPTION

The Daily Caller report from March 25 describes Stefan Halper, a University of Cambridge professor who was in contact with both Page and Papadopoulos. Halper, a U.S. citizen, is a veteran of three Republican presidential administrations.

Halper, with MI6 and CIA contacts, fits the description but might not be the informant. However, he is the one who lured Papadopoulos to London and he is tied to Carter Page.

WaPo and the NY Times know a lot, possibly the name of the informant(s), but Congress can’t have the information.

The selective leaking is by design.