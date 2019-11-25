DOJ FISA report sounds very underwhelming

The DOJ FISA report is expected to clear James Comey, Andrew McCabe, and Peter Strzok, according to The New York Times. There might be some slaps on the wrist, according to the Times review of the draft.

According to the newspaper’s report, the investigation of Inspector General Michael Horowitz condemns the FBI’s effort to seek an order to wiretap campaign advisor Carter Page as “sloppy and unprofessional.”

There were “mistakes.”

The draft also criticizes an FBI agent in New York for that agent’s handling of the case and regrets the lack of coordination by the FBI and Justice Department, according to The Times.

The Times said the investigation named FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith as an individual who “altered an email that officials used to prepare to seek court approval to renew the wiretap.”

Clinesmith had been part of the investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia until February 2018, when the inspector general’s investigation found he was anti-Trump, The Times reported.

After Trump was elected, Clinesmith had texted a Justice Department official that “the crazies won finally” and he called Vice President Mike Pence “stupid.”

The Times indicated that the Horowitz report downplays the significance of a now-discredited dossier compiled by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele.

Allegedly, the report will find there were grounds to proceed with the investigation.

If true, this will be quite underwhelming. The report sounds like 500 pages of worthless blather aimed at whitewashing the entire fiasco.

It wouldn’t be a surprise since Horowitz has presented whitewashed reports on Benghazi and FBI abuses.

Carter Page is less than impressed after it ruined his life.

“It’s more of the same,” Page told Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” on Friday.

“We’ve known about this hoax for so long and all of the wrongdoing and unfortunately, there’s been no real action to address these issues so it’s a positive but it’s not anything amazing,”