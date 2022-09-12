DOJ Issued 40 Subpoenas of Trump Advisors This Week – DOJ Leak

The New York Times reported that the Justice Department issued about 40 subpoenas over the past week seeking information about the actions of former President Donald J. Trump and his associates related to the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol [it was a riot and a parade].

Sources said that two top Trump advisers, Boris Epshteyn and Mike Roman, had their phones seized as evidence. The Times called them fake electors, which is inaccurate and prejudicial when reported out of context, the Times reports:

“The department’s actions represent a substantial escalation of a slow-simmer investigation two months before the midterm elections, coinciding with a separate inquiry into Mr. Trump’s hoarding of sensitive documents at his residence in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.”

“Those receiving the subpoenas included Dan Scavino, Mr. Trump’s former social media director who rose from working at a Trump-owned golf course to one of his most loyal aides and has remained an adviser since Mr. Trump left office.”

This is a DOJ leak which is illegal!

According to the article, “Bernard Kerik, a former New York City police commissioner who promoted baseless claims of voter fraud alongside his friend Rudolph W. Giuliani, was issued a subpoena by prosecutors with the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, his lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, said on Monday.”

“In a new line of inquiry, some of the subpoenas also seek information into the activities of the Save America political action committee, the main political fund-raising conduit for Mr. Trump since he left office,” the Times continued.

The Times is framing everything as if all the targets are guilty. The Times is reckless and irresponsible when it comes to peoples’ rights.

This is all pre-election.

“According to one subpoena obtained by The New York Times, they asked for any records or communications from people who organized, spoke at or provided security for Mr. Trump’s rally at the Ellipse. They also requested information about any members of the executive and legislative branches who may have taken part in planning or executing the rally, or tried to “obstruct, influence, impede or delay” the certification of the presidential election,” it read.

