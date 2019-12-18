DOJ Releases Records Proving Obstruction of Congress is a False Charge

The full House will vote Wednesday on whether to charge Trump for Obstruction of Congress and Abuse of Power.

Neither is a crime and there is no victim. In fact, the President didn’t obstruct Congress. He went to the courts for mediation which he is allowed to do in a process dispute. Nothing happened and the Democrats are trying to impeach him for a thought crime.

As for abuse of power, he didn’t hold up aid to Ukraine and the only fact witnesses say he didn’t use it to threaten Ukraine.

DOJ RELEASES RECORDS PROVING INNOCENCE

The DOJ released legal opinions this week from years past that support the President’s position on resisting congressional subpoenas.

The opinions state that the president’s executive privilege covers not just himself, but also his advisers who can, as a result, refuse subpoenas from Congress.

Epoch Times Reported About the Opinions

One was from the Office of Legal Counsel:

“A Congressional demand for testimony from a close adviser to the President directly implicates a basic concern underlying the Executive privilege, ‘the valid need for protection of communications between high Government officials and those who advise and assist them in the performance of their manifold duties,’” states a July 23, 1982, opinion (pdf) written by Theodore Olson, then-assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) for Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s current personal attorney, who was an associate attorney general at the time.

Olson stated that “On a few occasions,” presidential advisers have testified, but “it has been in connection with their private affairs.”

The DOJ opinions state that Trump and members of his administration can legally refuse to cooperate with congressional subpoenas.

As for abuse of power, there are two fact witnesses. One is the Ukraine President who said there was no quid pro quo and the other is Gordon Sondland who admitted he presumed it’s what the President wanted. His only actual direct communication with the President has the President saying that he wanted “nothing” from Ukraine and “no quid pro quo.”

The charges are bogus.