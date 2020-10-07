DOJ to hold a presser Wednesday on matter of ‘higher security’

The DOJ announced a press conference on a matter of “higher security” Wednesday but there’s no mention of Bill Barr or John Durham. It will be held at 11:00 am.’
This follows President Trump saying he authorizes “total declassification of any documents” regarding Russia probe and Hillary Clinton email investigation.”
The pattern of deception of the DOJ, the coup department, should be obvious. Trump is again trying to force their hand, so the DOJ will activate more damage control.
This is no different than when Grenell forced Barr to release the evidence which cleared Flynn that Barr had been withholding for 15 months.
Since Wray will be there we can imagine what it’s about. There was mention of Durham and “State secrets” a while ago so I wouldn’t be surprised if it isn’t a hard push against the Administration. Wray pulled similar crap during the Russian investigation, only to be found lying through his teeth.
I WILL BELIEVE IT WHEN I SEE IT.
AFTER MANY ACTS OF SEDITION AND DESTROYING THE FBI ALL WE HEAR IS BULLSHIT, INCLUDING THE COVER UP BY WARY WRAY OF THE FBI, FORMERLY THE GREATEST POLICE AGENCY IN THE WORLD, BUT NO LONGER
OBAMA & HIS CHICAGO THUGS & COMEY & HIS NAZI SS GOONS, INCLUDING McCABE, STRZOK, BIDEN ,HILLARY, SCHIFF & WEISSMAN (WHO SHOULD HAVE LONG AGO BEEN THROWN OUT OF THE PRACTICE OF LAW). HAVE DESTROYED THIS COUNTRY
VETERANS, CONGEGRATE INTO THE “WELL ORGANIZED MILITIA” AND TAKE ON THE BLM & THE ANTIFA & BE READY TO DEFEND YOUR HOMES & BUSINESSES.
SEMPER FI MR. PRESIDENT. PUT THESE RICO MOBS, THUGS, GOONS, (ESPECIALLY THE ONES WITH THE LAW DEGREES INTO THE WORST FEDERAL PRISON THAT EXISTS.
ALONG THE WAY GRAB THE CURS, PELOSI & FINKSTEIN BY THE SCRUB OF THE NECK & PUT THEM AWAY IN THE FEMALE PRISON TO MAKE PELOSI’s POOPER SCOOPERS TO SELL IN SAN FRANCISCO & OTHER CITIES TO CLEAN UP THE HUMAN FECES.
Well, that’s quite interesting. CNN is the “pool outlet” for the briefing. I guess Wray had such good luck with The Roger Stone raid he will again go with CNN.