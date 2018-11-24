Dolce & Gabbana Lost All of China With A Well-Meaning Ad

Dolce & Gabbana lost their best customers in a week over an ad — all of China. The country has a thriving economy and they are a highly desirable market for Western companies. Dolce & Gabbana counted them as their biggest customers.

They lost all or most of their Chinese customers with an ad the Chinese say is racist and condescending. The customers were very insulted.

There are calls for a boycott and the cancellation of a planned show in Shanghai. The fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana issued a heartfelt apology via video on Friday.

Adding to the problem, offensive messages then appeared on social media, allegedly from Gabbana [which of course is not true] Page Six reported.

The ad shows a beautiful Chinese girl, elegantly bedecked. She has to eat pizza and then spaghetti with chop sticks. The Dolce & Gabbana name flashes on the screen with the words “The Great Show”.

This is a brief clip from the ad in which she eats pizza as part of the great show.

In this next clip, she eats an enormous bowl of spaghetti. At the end, the narrator speaking in Chinese says, “Bravissimo” and the model claps.

Chinese culture is different. They’re more formal, even though they are brutal human rights abusers. This is how the U.S. is going — very PC and thuggish.

DOLCE & GABBANA BEG FORGIVENESS BUT NO DICE

The apology was intense.

“We have always been in love with China. We love your culture and we certainly have much to learn. That is why we are sorry if we made mistakes in the way we expressed ourselves,” Dolce says in the video.

“We will not forget this lesson and this will never happen again,” Gabbana said in the video. “And we must try harder to understand and respect Chinese culture. Finally, we ask from the bottom of our hearts for your forgiveness.”

Bloomberg reported on Friday “almost all major Chinese e-commerce sites including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Tmall and JD.com Inc. have suspended the sale of D&G products in China.”

The boycott also spread to foreign sites, as Richemont’s Yoox Net-A-Porter removed D&G items from its Chinese and Hong Kong portals, Bloomberg noted.

.@dolcegabbana apologized on Weibo, but Chinese people don’t buy it. “It’s an insult”,“It’s easy to replace you” and “Cultural difference is not an excuse,” they say. #China #DolceGabbana #DG pic.twitter.com/re7OXM3gJA — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) November 23, 2018