Dominion denies claims of vote switching

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in his daily podcast on Thursday told Republicans, they need to accept that “the election is over” and “get over it.”

He never got over it when Hillary Clinton didn’t win in 2016. He should ‘get over it.’ President Trump deserves the opportunity to have the courts look at the many reports of voter fraud.

In fact, a Pennsylvania judge ruled in favor of the Trump campaign on Thursday. The judge determined that Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar did NOT have the authority to extend a ballot acceptance deadline.

He also discussed allegations that voting software used in a majority of states across the country had switched thousands of Trump votes to Joe Biden and allegations about the ties between the software company, Dominion Voting Systems, and the Clinton Foundation.

Trump tweeted earlier today that “Dominion Deleted 2.7 Million Trump Votes Nationwide, Data Analysis Finds 221,000 PA Votes Switched From Trump To Biden.”

It’s not clear if he has evidence.

Sidney Powell, in an appearance with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, raised serious allegations about the software. She also tweeted about it:

YEP! And much more info to come#Fraud https://t.co/yd8ncq4Qgv — Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) November 11, 2020

DOMINION REPORTS NONE OF WHAT YOU HEARD IS TRUE

Dominion denies any claims about vote switching.

A news report by One America News Network recently pointed out the company’s ties to the Clinton Foundation.

Dominion declared in their “fact-check” statement, “Dominion has no company ownership relationships with any member of the Pelosi family, the Feinstein family, or the Clinton Global Initiative. Dominion works with all political parties; our customer base and our government outreach practices reflect this nonpartisan approach.”

Then, the company admitted, “Dominion made a one-time philanthropic commitment at a Clinton Global Initiative meeting in 2014, but the Clinton Foundation has no stake or involvement in Dominion’s operations.”

Dominion categorically denies any claims about any vote switching or alleged software issues with our voting systems. Please visit our Setting the Record Straight page for more information:https://t.co/DP6zry4LPq — Dominion Voting (@dominionvoting) November 12, 2020

HOWEVER

However, several counties in both Michigan and Georgia have reported encountering what election officials described as a “glitch” involving their voting machines during the 2020 presidential election.

Antrim County, Michigan had a ‘glitch,’ and, after it was fixed, the win went from Biden to Trump.

According to a report from Politico, a Georgia election official said there is a glitch that stopped voting in two counties was caused by a vendor uploading an update into their Dominion Voting system.

“That is something that they don’t ever do. I’ve never seen them update anything the day before the election,” said Marcia Ridley, elections supervisor at Spalding County Board of Election, as reported by Politico.

Moreover, ”Ridley added that she did not know what the upload contained.”

So, no one knows what went on?

IT WAS USED IN GEORGIA AND TEXAS

Dominion Voting Systems election software was implemented in all of Georgia’s counties for the first time this year.

A report added that Texas rejected Dominion Voting Systems, saying its inspectors encountered “multiple hardware issues” and could not certify that it was “safe from fraudulent or unauthorized manipulation.”

Dominion disagrees with these findings, stating that multiple large local governments across the country have purchased their system.

On the other hand U.S. intelligence officials said the machines could be susceptible to hacking by foreign operatives.