Dominion VP explains how to alter votes

By
M. Dowling
-
0
Dominion’s VP of Engineering, Eric Coomer, can be heard In this clip from 2017 explaining how to alter votes, [but nothing to see here]:

During an August 26, 2016 meeting of the Illinois State Board of Elections, Coomer, was asked if the elections systems software could be bypassed to go to the data tables that manage systems running elections in Illinois. he said, “Yes, if they have access.”

Watch him discuss the fact that they don’t recertify when there are changes to hardware and software:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.