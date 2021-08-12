Dominion’s DC cases against Powell, Lindell, Giuliani can proceed

















A federal judge in the District on Wednesday ruled that Dominion Voting Systems‘ three defamation lawsuits can proceed against former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. [read below]

All three of these people are good people but this is a serious lawsuit and DC is not Republican-friendly.

In our humble opinion, we shouldn’t be using these machines regardless of who is right in these cases. The machine companies basically run the elections and have the passwords to the machines and their functions. They’re unelected corporate csars.

U.S. District Court Judge Carl Nichols rejected the three Trump allies’ requests to dismiss the suits, alleging that they made false and defamatory claims that the voting company rigged the 2020 election in favor of President Biden.

The voting machine provider is seeking $1.3 billion in each of the three lawsuits, which have been consolidated.

RUDY GIULIANI

In the 44-page ruling, Judge Nichols denied Mr. Giuliani’s claim that Dominion should only be allowed to recover lost profits as special damages because it is a corporation. He doesn’t know of any case requiring a plaintiff to do so.

Dominion said threats were made to Dominion employees after the allegations were made, requiring Dominion to spend $565,000+ in private security to protect them.

The company says it “suffered economic harm in the form of additional expenses that it would not have incurred if not for Giuliani’s alleged defamation, as well as the loss of future contracts.”

Dominion alleges that it lost profits with adequate specificity.

SIDNEY POWELL

The judge also rejected Ms. Powell’s claims that her alleged statements are not defamatory because they were opinions, not fact.

“Dominion has adequately alleged that Powell made a number of statements that are actionable because a reasonable juror could conclude that they were either statements of fact or statements of opinion that implied or relied upon facts that are provably false,” the judge wrote.

MIKE LINDELL

Judge Nichols also found that Dominion adequately alleged that Mr. Lindell knowingly made claims that “were false or with reckless disregard to the truth.”

Mr. Lindell didn’t acknowledge the validity of countervailing evidence. He used unreliable sources and told audiences to buy his products after making his claims of election fraud.

AND OTHERS

Judge Nichols also denied Ms. Powell and Mr. Lindell’s claims that the D.C. court lacks jurisdiction over the cases, finding that it is the proper venue because some of their alleged conduct happened in the city.

The decision comes the day after Dominion filed three similar election-related defamation lawsuits against Newsmax, One America News, and Patrick Byrne, the founder and former CEO of Overstock.com.

The complaints — which each seeks $1.6 billion — are the latest in a series of legal actions brought by the company, which says it is “taking steps to defend our good name and reputation.”

