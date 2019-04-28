Don Lemon says the media’s AFRAID to talk about ‘white terrorism’

A leftist rabbi discussing the horror at Chabad Synagogue on CNN said he fears there is a rise in white supremacist hate and domestic terrorism. Don Lemon claimed that people are afraid to talk about “white terrorism.” They don’t want to be called unAmerican or racist.

Is he kidding? Where has he been? All the media does is talk about how horrible white men are and how all whites are racists and supremacists. The leftists want to use this Chabad horror as a way of attacking the President. They’re fine with anti-Semites like Ilhan Omar, AOC, and Rashida Tlaib because they are leftists first of all.

The President has been nothing but supportive of the Jewish community.

Of course, they brought up the Charlottesville hoax and the lunatic neo-Nazis who were screaming anti-Semitic slurs. They don’t bother to mention that the Antifa were also screaming anti-Semitic slurs. Nor do they seem to understand that neo-Nazis are not Republicans or Conservatives. They are accepted by no one. They are socialists and can’t be right-wing — they’re just nutjobs.

Where is the mention of the anti-Semitic NY Times ad?

This is why people hate the media.