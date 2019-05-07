Don McGahn will not be attending the Nadler witch trials

Sorry Jerry, but Don McGahn is not attending your witch trials! Rep. Jerry Nadler, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, ordered McGahn to bring his records and to testify before his committee this month.

EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE INVOKED

McGahn’s lawyer informed the House Judiciary Committee in a Tuesday letter that McGahn would defy their subpoena at the White House’s instruction.

The Trump administration has directed former White House counsel Don McGahn to not cooperate with a congressional subpoena seeking certain records relating to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Both McGahn’s lawyer William Burck and the White House Counsel Pat Cippilone have notified Nadler in separate statements.

Burck’s lawyer says it’s status quo.

“Where co-equal branches of government are making contradictory demands on Mr. McGahn concerning the same set of documents, the appropriate response for Mr. McGahn is to maintain the status quo unless and until the committee and the executive branch can reach an accommodation,” McGahn lawyer William Burck said in a letter to the Judiciary Committee.

The White House Counsel Pat Cippilone said former counsel Don McGahn does NOT have the right to disclose his notes and other records to Congress.

In a separate response, Pat Cippilone, the White House Counsel, wrote, “The White House provided these records to Mr. McGahn in connection with its cooperation with the special counsel’s investigation and with the clear understanding that the records remain subject to the control of the White House for all purposes. The White House records remain legally protected from disclosure under long-standing constitutional principles because they implicate significant executive branch confidentiality interests and executive privilege.”

We will now have a new battle over executive privilege and the legitimate reach of congressional oversight.

MCGAHN’S IMPORTANT TO THE FAR-LEFT INQUISITORS

McGahn is very important to the Democrat witch trial and impeachment plans. McGahn allegedly said the President wanted him to fire Robert Mueller, which was within the President’s right to do. McGahn said he refused. The President’s lawyer Rudy Guiliani thinks McGahn misunderstood.

As Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “It’s over!”

THE WH COUNSEL’S LETTER

#NEW #WhiteHouse counsel says Don #McGahn, “does not have the legal right to disclose” his notes and other records to #Congress. McGahn has been directed “not to produce these White House records.” pic.twitter.com/Qrr4I3eRWs — Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) May 7, 2019