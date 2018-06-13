Obama Met With These Nine 2020 Presidential Hopefuls

As we have noted in other articles, Barack Obama is helping to “counsel” potential 2020 presidential candidates. There are nine confirmed so far.

One among them was Bernie Sanders who had to ask for a meeting. He’s a bit nuclear since he helped Hillary lose.

The former president met quietly, Politico writes, with nine prospects including Bernie, Elizabeth Warren, and Deval Patrick. You will notice they are all Socialists. It was done so quietly that even close advisers didn’t know.

The meetings have been at Obama’s personal office on the third floor of the World Wildlife Fund building in D.C.’s West End neighborhood where he runs the underground Resistance.

Allegedly, they go for guidance and support but it’s more than that. He’s okaying them or not.

This is an interesting passage: They talked about the future of the party and their different roles in it. They talked about what the party should be focused on, and what would be distractions. Obama discussed his views on the differences between idealism and practicality, and Sanders responded with his.

That, to some of us, means Don Obama is every bit the leftist Bernie is but he’s practical. He knows the only way to achieve their goals is through incrementalism. Bernie’s too out there.

The Godfather of the Democrat-Socialist Party met with fake Native-American Warren for 90 minutes and he met with his reportedly close friend Joe Biden. Obama is waiting for Biden to make a decision. How old is Biden? A 100? They’re all old.

Good friend Deval Patrick isn’t old, however. He is on the board of the Obama Foundation.

The former president is giving advice and told the candidates to talk about Russia interference but keep it real. Choose things that will stick, he said.

The Don has been bringing in Democrats to deal with the “crisis the party is in”, Politico reports.

His staff is building out his plan to start endorsing and hitting the campaign trail in the fall, with an emphasis on down-ballot races.

Others who met with Obama are Mitch Landrieu, the former New Orleans mayor, Jason Kandler who ran for the Senate, Pete Buttigieg, the Mayor of South Bend, and Eric Garcetti, the mayor of Los Angeles.

Among the other speculated 2020 candidates who haven’t been through are Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, and Terry McAuliffe. Cory Booker was in to see Obama last year. Obama also met with his friend Eric Holder.

All the candidates are far-left, not a moderate among them. Some are very hard-left.

A slew of other far-left Democrats have been in to see him to plan for November and 2020, including hacks Chuck Schumer and Harry Reid. They kissed the ring.