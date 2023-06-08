Donald Trump Announced He Has Been Indicted Over the Boxes Hoax

Donald Trump just reported that he had been indicted over the Boxes Hoax. This is sickening and corrupt.



We are Soviet Russia. This is taking place as Biden is exposed for potential treason.

Hannity’s radio show reported this afternoon that the DOJ alerted the media there will be a major development tomorrow. The announcement could be anything, but we are all waiting to see if Donald Trump is charged. Reportedly, charges are imminent.

Are they going to arrest Donald Trump or announce an indictment? If they do charge him, a trial will be in D.C. There is no way Donald Trump could get a fair trial in D.C. He could be convicted, and it would be up to the Supreme Court to decide the case, if they agree to take it.

Donald Trump could become a candidate as a convicted felon facing prison.

Most Americans see the DOJ and FBI as corrupt, but the agencies don’t care, as evidenced by the fact that they continue abusing the law. According to a recently released Rasmussen poll, 60% of likely U.S. voters believe the Federal Bureau of Investigation covered up crimes for President Joe Biden and his family.

Some say the Left has taken everything from us.

Story is breaking. Hannity radio show just reported that DOJ has alerted media about ‘major development’ tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ObyZNOryxU — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 8, 2023

Related