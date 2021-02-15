Donald Trump drives through President’s day parade in his owner









Former President Donald Trump drove through a cheering crowd who held a rally in West Palm Beach, Florida his honor for President’s Day. They lined his route from the golf course.

Donald Trump was silenced on Twitter but surfaced on Sunday only for a round of golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

He was even absent from a Valentine’s Day message posted by Melania Trump, who shared pictures of how she had spent the holiday visiting sick children during her time as the first lady – but made no mention of her husband.

BREAKING: Former President Trump just drove by the West Palm Beach Presidents Day rally in a motorcade. pic.twitter.com/Oxrla28qIF — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 15, 2021

