Donald Trump Helped Build a Case Against Jeffrey Epstein

Pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in New York for sex trafficking. In a prior case, he got off with a very light one-year sentence for engaging in sex with underage girls. Epstein has prominent ties to Bill Clinton and allegedly to Alan Dershowitz, Britain’s Prince Andrew and others. Dershowitz and the Prince denied it.

Clinton took at least 26 trips on Epstein’s infamous private sex plane, dubbed the “Lolita Express.”

Trump had a friendship once with Epstein and it’s becoming an issue with Epstein’s latest arrest. The left hopes it will finally be the President’s undoing, but that’s not likely.

In January 2016, Trump attorney Alan Garten told Vice News that his client had “no relationship” with Epstein.

Hope Hicks told The Daily Caller “Mr. Trump only knows [Epstein] socially through the Mar-a-Lago Club, one of the finest private clubs in the world.”

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy,” Trump told New York Magazine for a 2002 profile of Epstein. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

While speculation abounds, an attorney who represented many of Epstein’s victims the first time around credits Donald Trump for helping him build his case against Epstein.

An interview with the attorney, Bradley Edwards, has resurfaced and is making the rounds on social media.

Epstein ended up apologizing and settling the Edwards’ civil lawsuits.

ATTORNEY WHO SUED EPSTEIN CREDITED TRUMP WITH HELPING HIM BUILD A CASE AGAINST EPSTEIN

Interviewed by The Conscious Resistance outside the courthouse after the settlement announcement, Edwards was asked about accusations that President Trump has been involved in the same things as Epstein.

“The only thing that I can say about President Trump is that he is the only person who, in 2009 when I served a lot of subpoenas on a lot of people, or at least gave notice to some pretty connected people, that I want to talk to them, [Trump] is the only person who picked up the phone and said, let’s just talk. I’ll give you as much time as you want. I’ll tell you what you need to know, ” Edwards recalled.

He added about the president, “[He] was very helpful, in the information that he gave, and gave no indication whatsoever that he was involved in anything untoward whatsoever, but had good information.”

Edwards was also asked about the rumor in a Patterson book that Trump actually had Epstein kicked out of Mar-a-Lago for hitting on an underage girl.

The attorney replied, “I definitely have heard that. I definitely have heard that and I don’t know if it was Trump himself as opposed to a manager there.”

Edwards also heard that Epstein hit on the underage daughter of a member of his club so Trump banned him. Edwards wasn’t sure if that’s true.

THERE IS A LOT OF SPECULATION RIGHT NOW

The left tried to tie President Trump to Jeffrey Epstein in 2016 and they couldn’t.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter admitted that some favorite figures are likely to be implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case. Christine Pelosi said that the facts must be followed whether on Republicans or Democrats.

“This Epstein case is horrific, and the young women deserve justice. It is quite likely that some of our faves are implicated, but we must follow the facts and let the chips fall where they may — whether on Republicans or Democrats,” Christine Pelosi tweeted.

This Epstein case is horrific and the young women deserve justice. It is quite likely that some of our faves are implicated but we must follow the facts and let the chips fall where they may – whether on Republicans or Democrats.