Donald Trump Jr discusses his book ‘Triggered’ with triggered View ladies

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle appeared on The View hawking his new book, Triggered. The ‘ladies’ were triggered during the interview and were talking over one another. It was ugly. Donald Jr. never backed down to the onslaught.

At one point, Donald Jr. defended his tweet that included his naming the alleged whistleblower in a tweet.

Trump and Guilfoyle won some applause from the left-wing audience at one point and Behar flipped out and scolded her audience. She said, “This isn’t a MAGA rally.”

Joy is nasty as a matter of course.

Abby Huntsman attacked Donald Jr. She sounded ridiculous. He didn’t answer the question as well as he could. This entire show appeared to be a pre-planned attack.

Overall, Don Jr. did very well.

These ladies are called ‘pathetic’ by some.

Donald Trump Jr. shared this clip about Joy in blackface.

