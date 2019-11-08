Donald Trump Jr discusses his book ‘Triggered’ with triggered View ladies

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle appeared on The View hawking his new book, Triggered. The ‘ladies’ were triggered during the interview and were talking over one another. It was ugly. Donald Jr. never backed down to the onslaught.

At one point, Donald Jr. defended his tweet that included his naming the alleged whistleblower in a tweet.

Trump and Guilfoyle won some applause from the left-wing audience at one point and Behar flipped out and scolded her audience. She said, “This isn’t a MAGA rally.”

Joy is nasty as a matter of course.

Abby Huntsman attacked Donald Jr. She sounded ridiculous. He didn’t answer the question as well as he could. This entire show appeared to be a pre-planned attack.

Overall, Don Jr. did very well.

Thanks for fighting on #TheView this morning @DonaldJTrumpJr. Under @realDonaldTrump, jobs are coming back and unemployment for African-Americans and Hispanic Americans have hit record lows! pic.twitter.com/9tbRZ2UV2d — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 7, 2019

“I do spend a lot of time in Middle America … People are happy. They see the results. They see wages going up.” “You have no idea how many Democrats come up to me and say, ‘Don, I wish they’d let @realDonaldTrump do his job.'” – @DonaldJTrumpJr on @TheView pic.twitter.com/vmgVlxrxW2 — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 7, 2019

.@kimguilfoyle: “I know the measure of the man and I know his character. … I stand for them because I do believe their commitment. Women are doing better under @realDonaldTrump, Hispanics, African-Americans. That’s not fake news. It’s real.” #TheView pic.twitter.com/AM1RVAhqN3 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 7, 2019

These ladies are called ‘pathetic’ by some.

Absolutely pathetic. @WhoopiGoldberg can’t even say @realDonaldTrump or @DonaldJTrumpJr‘s name when introducing Don Jr. and @kimguilfoyle on #TheView . You can even hear Joy Behar say “don’t say his name.” pic.twitter.com/5A0D2phIA2 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 7, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. shared this clip about Joy in blackface.

Here’s @TheView‘s Joy Behar admitting on national TV that she in fact wore blackface. Why are they denying it now? https://t.co/B9ReOYrwXY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 7, 2019