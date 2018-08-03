Donald Trump Jr. Infuriates Democrats By Comparing Them to 1930s Nazis

Donald Trump Jr. told an interviewer on One America News Network that the similarities between the DNC’s platform today and that of the Nazi’s in the early 1930s is “scary”.

That infuriated the media and other left-wingers.

“You see the Nazi platform in the early 1930s and what was actually put out there, and you look at it compared to, like, the DNC platform of today, and you’re saying, ‘Man, those things are awfully similar,’ to the point where it’s actually scary…”.

It’s the opposite of what we’ve been told, he said.

“I’ve been out hearing the left talking about all these things — fascism, Nazism on the right — and when you look at the actual history of how these things evolved, and when you actually look at that platform versus the platform of the modern left, you say, ‘Wait a minute, those two are really heavily aligned and, frankly, contrary to the right…”

DONALD TRUMP JR. DOUBLES DOWN

Donald Trump Jr. said. “It’s really more about just having actual, real history being out there. When people talk about these things, you can’t just spew that because someone told you that in a history class when academia and everything has been so influenced, and so wrongly influenced, by the left.”

So the left spends the last 3 years falsely calling my entire family NAZI’s, but the second I point out the similarities between the economic platform of the National Socialists and the Democrat Party, they scream bloody murder. Here’s what I was referring to. #facts pic.twitter.com/kTmwG1NDO8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 2, 2018

The white nationalist Richard Spencer likes the Democrats.

WATCH: White Nationalist Richard Spencer praises Democrats, confesses support for liberalism pic.twitter.com/GCIYthQeiz — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 2, 2018

DEMOCRATS CAN CALL GOP NAZIS BUT THE REVERSE FLIPS THEM OUT

Democrats have been on a rant since Donald Trump Jr. made his comments. However, is it about time someone called them on the similarities? The New Democrats are not liberals by any means.

Trump Jr. and Dinesh D’Souza left out a few things. For example, the left calls Republicans Nazis but Nazis are Socialists and can never be right-wing.

It’s also important to note that Democrats’ radical Antifa Army are the offspring of the militant Communist Party in Germany in the 1930s.

Democrats have welcomed the Socialists/Communists into the party. As Valerie Jarrett said Democrats are “welcoming” the [Democratic] Socialists, there’s “room for them” in the party.

The left in this country wants State-controlled healthcare, mandatory profit-sharing in companies [anti-Capitalism], State control of media, press, banks, industries, education, religious expression, and they do seize land without compensation.

Two weeks ago, Barack Obama was in South Africa praising President Ramaphosa. The President is tied to the murder of white farmers and the seizure of their lands. Obama told President Cyril Ramaphosa he was “inspiring new hope in this great country.”

Obama told a crowd in Johannesburg that “we’re going to have to figure out how do we close this widening chasm of wealth and opportunity both within countries and between them.” Obama supports UN Agenda 2030, a global redistribution scheme.

It is the leftists who are taking over our freedoms, our media, press, and education. They are the ones who want to control religious expression. The left also pushed land thefts under Barack Obama and in the liberal cities.

It is true that the Nazis claimed to be Christians, pro-religious freedom, and populists. They also expelled immigrants [not illegal immigrants — all immigrants]. On the other hand, some would say the real similarities are in their core believes of big government, State control of everything, and massive wealth redistribution.

