Donald Trump Weighs In On RFK Jr, a Radical Left Liberal

In a series of three posts on Truth Social, Donald Trump hopes to dissuade Republicans from voting for him in protest. Sentinel doesn’t know if he’s a plant, but he has been a radical left liberal for most of his life, having toned down his rhetoric when he decided to run for the presidency. His choice for a running mate is a stunningly far-left woman. Once he chose Nicole Shanahan, it cemented his true intent and goals.

The Former President’s Posts

“RFK Jr. is a Democrat “Plant,” a Radical Left Liberal who’s been put in place in order to help Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the History of the United States, get Re-Elected.

“A Vote for Junior’ would essentially be a WASTED PROTEST VOTE that could swing either way but would only swing against the Democrats.

“If Republicans knew the true story about him. Junior’ is totally Anti-Gun, an Extreme Environmentalist who makes the Green New Scammers look Conservative, a Big Time Taxer and Open Border Advocate, and Anti-Military/Vet…

The VP Choice Says It All

“His Radicalized Family will never allow him to be a Republican, and his Chief “Funder” is the V.P. Candidate that nobody ever heard of, except her ex-husband, who’s been stripped of a big chunk of cash. She puts herself down as a businesswoman or maybe a doctor, and actually, I guess you could say that she’s right. Her business was doing surgery on her husband’s wallet! She’s more Liberal than Junior’ by far, not a serious person, and only a Pot of Cash to help get her No Chance Candidate on the Ballot…

“I lived with RFK Jr. in New York and watched him convince Governor Cuomo to make Environmental moves that were outright NASTY. Upstate New York was not allowed to drill or frack as Ohio, Pennsylvania, and others ripped off New York Energy. Because of this, prices have skyrocketed all over that part of the Country, but especially Upstate New York and New England. Their Energy Costs are the highest in the U.S., with the exception of California, run by Gavin Newscum, the Worst Governor in the State’s History. I’d even take Biden over Junior’, because our Country would last a year or two longer prior to collapse – But it would be dead either way. His Views on Vaccines are FAKE, as is everything else about his Candidacy. Let the Democrats have RFK Jr. They deserve him!”

Corroborating Information from Sentinel

RFK Jr. has a radical climate agenda and wants to ban fertilizers. He endorsed AOC’s bizarre and destructive Green New Deal and taxation to support it.

RFK said, “Excessive fertilizer in waterways is a huge problem. It is killing seagrass, causing toxic algae blooms, destroying ecosystems, and ruining beaches. Florida’s new suspension of fertilizer bans is a mistake. But we can’t just ban fertilizers without giving real support to farmers to transition to a more ecological system of agriculture. That will be a major component of my environmental policy as President.”

He wants to imprison energy CEOs and punish climate deniers. In an Op-Ed, he said he wants to ‘execute’ climate villain corporations and think tanks.

Imprisonment

Guns, Fracking, and Black Infrastructure

As for guns, he can’t be trusted. On banning assault weapons, he said he would sign a bipartisan bill banning assault weapons. Bipartisan could mean one RINO. I’m thinking of John Cornyn as an example. “I’m not going to take away anybody’s guns,” but if a bipartisan bill to do so passed Congress, he’d sign it.

All Kennedys have always wanted to ban guns.

Robert F. Kennedy’s phone calls caused Cuomo to change his mind about fracking. Andrew Cuomo was very close to approving it.

Neighboring states do siphon off our natural gas.

RFK Jr also wants endless reparations for racial healing. His plan is to build (he says rebuild, but we couldn’t find much of an original black infrastructure) black infrastructure. This would include black banks, businesses, hospitals, schools, and farms. It sounds divisive. We are one people united for liberty.

RFK has said Donald Trump asked him to become his running mate. The Trump campaign denied it. There is NO WAY Trump would pick him as a running mate, but that’s for you to determine.

