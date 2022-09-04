Donald Trump’s Rally in Wilkes-Barre, 9/32022

M Dowling
Before you watch Donald Trump’s rally, watch this clip. Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump held rallies in Wilkes-Barre. Check out the audience of both.

President Trump’s rally in Wilkes-Barre, 9/3/2022

He was joined by Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Doug Mastriano, U.S. senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and U.S. representative candidate Jim Bognet.

During his speech, President Trump told the crowd that the “sick and demented” FBI agents raided 16-year-old Barron Trump’s room during their raid.

That’s on top of the invasion of Melania Trump’s room and closet!

Trump said the FBI left Barron’s room a mess.


GuvGeek
GuvGeek
5 seconds ago

And Democrats still want us to believe that they didn’t steal the 2020 Election?

